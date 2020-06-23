Mission Statement

“Medjugorje is the spiritual center of the world!”

Pope St. John Paul II

Why He Is A Saint, the Life and Faith of Pope John Paul ll and the Case for Canonization, p. 168, by Msgr. Slawomir Oder, Postulator for his Cause of Sainthood



“In Medjugorje Our Lady is coming in a very powerful way… It is impossible not to see here the Lord our God. Impossible!…

In all our churches throughout the world, it should be as it is here in Medjugorje!”

Bishop Domenico Pecile, Vicar of St John Lateran Basilica, the Pope’s Cathedral in Rome.

(Cardinal Camillo Ruini, Chairman of the Vatican Commission on Medjugorje, is the Archpriest of St. John Lateran Basilica.)