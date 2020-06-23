Mission Statement
Daily Reflections
Denis’s Updates
Pray the Rosary with Denis and Cathy.
Daily 10:00 EDT / 2:00 GMT
“Medjugorje is the spiritual center of the world!”
Pope St. John Paul II – February 24, 1990
“Dear children, my real, living presence among you should make you happy because this is the great love of my Son. He is sending me among you so that, with a motherly love, I may grant you safety!”
Our Lady of Medjugorje – July 2, 2016
“Rejoice, little children, because God is merciful and loves you all with His immeasurable love and leads you to the way of salvation through my coming here!”
Our Lady of Medjugorje – June 25, 2018
“My Son promised me that evil will never win, because you, the souls of the just, are here!”
Our Lady of Medjugorje – November 2, 2014
Testimonials
25th June 2020: I want to thank Cathy and Denis for MaryTV, so important for me when I was so far from here, so important for everyone in the World NOW, because it is almost the only way to be in Medjugorje, to pray and see everything what is happening...more
25th June 2020: I want to thank Cathy and Denis for MaryTV, so important for me when I was so far from here, so important for everyone in the World NOW, because it is almost the only way to be in Medjugorje, to pray and see everything what is happening there, LIVE. Glory be to the Lord, thanks.
Here we will be able to go to Mass again from next Saturday, May 30 on, it is so wonderful. During this period I relived the times I lived in PRC, when I couldn't go to church during about eleven months per year, it was so hard. Mary TV was...more
Here we will be able to go to Mass again from next Saturday, May 30 on, it is so wonderful. During this period I relived the times I lived in PRC, when I couldn't go to church during about eleven months per year, it was so hard. Mary TV was my daily company, it is curious because there was no need of VPN, as usual. But I had to access western internet, so I installed a VPN and I also could go 24/7 live to Fatima, Lourdes, Vatican, also Medjugorje (Mary TV), it was my window to the rest of the world; if there wasn't this kind of window I would never be able to stay there for so long. I thank God, Mary and Mary TV.
Vigil of Ascension Thursday - Part 2
As i mentioned in the other part, pilgrims from Hungary had received a Message from Our Lady, the Official Queen of Hungary (Regnum Marianum), to go to Medjugorje for Ascension Thursday. (Low battery - have to keep it short)
When they arrived -2
...more
Vigil of Ascension Thursday - Part 2
As i mentioned in the other part, pilgrims from Hungary had received a Message from Our Lady, the Official Queen of Hungary (Regnum Marianum), to go to Medjugorje for Ascension Thursday. (Low battery - have to keep it short)
When they arrived -2 groups from 2 cities - they were disheartened that there were no Hungarian translators in town. Arguing erupted among them, and they demanded to go back to Hungary. "We can't even ask where the bathrooms are!!" they cried.
The Priest who had accompanied them said, "No - Mary told us to come - She will provide us with a translator. Everyone just Pray!'
Wednesday night on the Vigil, Eucharistic Adoration was scheduled from 10 PM -Midnight, in preparation for Ascension Thursday.
I arrived in town at 9:30 PM, put down my bags at the house where i had reserved a room, and found out about Adoration going on so i hurried to St. James.
I had planned to come 2 weeks earlier from the US, stopping first to visit relatives in 2 cities for a week each in the Hungarian part of Romania.
But when i found a seriously ill relative in each city, i spent an extra week each with them - arriving 2 weeks later than what i had planned on, arriving at 9:30 PM on the night if the Vigil, walking into St. James just as Fr. Slavko was asking in German, " Wer sprechen Deutsch und Ungarisch?" (Who speaks German and Hungarian?) I raised my hand. He saw me, called me up to the Sacristy, and in a moment i was kneeling next to Father on his left side, behind the Altar, looking up at Our Risen Christ in the Most Blessed Sacrament in the Monstrance, a few inches in front of my head - about a half hour after having gotten into town..
Father said Meditations in 5 languages, then handed me his microphone, and i said it in Hungarian - back and forth.
I said to Our Lord and Blessed Mother, "YOU put me here - Please Take Over - because i don't know what to do!"
After 2 hours of Adoring Our Lord, three elderly ladies in babushkas came forward to me with tears streaming down their faces, saying in Hungarian, " OUR BLESSED MOTHER HEARD OUR PLEA! TELL FR. SLAVKO THANK YOU!"
Another woman told me she had seen lights radiating from around my head as i was translating. I felt like i was in Heaven, so i didn't question it.
I went to Fr. Slavko and told him what the ladies had said, and he replied, " Good - you can do it again tomorrow for the Rosary."
I tried to object, saying my Hungarian wasn't perfect, but he insisted, saying, "There's no one else - you're it!"
The next morning at the Croatian Holy Mass, i was sitting cross-legged on the floor up front, watching as Fr. Jozo, above me, was intensely shaking his Rosary beads at the people in such an uncustomary way, his voice stern and earnest. I asked after Holy Mass what he had been saying, and was told...., "Only the Rosary! Only the Rosary! It has Saved us before - It will Save us Again!"
I ended up translating for Hungarians - for the next 10 years - giving Talks around the country to Mary's Nation of the Hungarians, about Her Apparitions and Messages (i had been teaching in religion since 1979), which they had not been allowed to hear because of Communism. I also met my Husband there!
Deo Gratias, and Thank You, Fr. Slavko!
,+JMJ+ VIGIL OF ASCENSION THURSDAY c.1991-2? ( 18 Pilgrimages, Deo Gratias, not sire about the year).
The Day the Serb Tanks came Into Town during the Evening Program.
Fr. Jozo had waved his Rosary beads 3 times hard at the people from the ambo during his morning Homily, saying with
...more
,+JMJ+ VIGIL OF ASCENSION THURSDAY c.1991-2? ( 18 Pilgrimages, Deo Gratias, not sire about the year).
The Day the Serb Tanks came Into Town during the Evening Program.
Fr. Jozo had waved his Rosary beads 3 times hard at the people from the ambo during his morning Homily, saying with emphasis, "ONLY THE ROSARY! ONLY THE ROSARY!!! IT HAS SAVED US BEFORE - IT WILL SAVE US AGAIN!"
He had just announced that Serb tanks were headed toward Medjugorje. They had been to other towns, including nearby Ctluk, with the same terrible scene playing out in each case: the men brought out what weapons they had from their homes and stood in the streets to protect their family and property. The tanks arrived and blew them all away. Fr. Jozo had the majority of the villagers in the church for the morning Holy Mass for Ascension Thursday, and he was taking the lead to protect his flock:
"THERE IS ONLY ONE WEAPON I WANT TO SEE IN YOUR HANDS: ONLY THE ROSARY ONLY THE ROSARY!!" he said, holding high his arm and shaking the Rosary three times. "IT HAS SAVED US BEFORE! IT WILL SAVE US AGAIN!!"
That afternoon the Holy Rosary began the Evening Program. Our Lady Appeared to the Visionaries at Her usual time, approximately during the 4th Decade of the Sorrowful Mysteries, followed by the Holy Sacrifice of the Mass; then the Glorious Mysteries.
Fr. Slavko had asked me to translate for Hungarian pilgrims who had received a Message from Our Lady in Hungary to go to Medjugorje for Ascension Thursday. (That's another Miraculous story!) and when i came out of the church, i noticed the crowd was unusually a-buzz.
A woman excitedly said to me, 'Did you see it? Did you see the Cross of Light in the sky,?"
"No," i said. " I was in the church translating. What was it like - two streaks of cloud criss-crossed like a cross?" " No," she said, and she used her index fingers in the air to outline a large cross with square corners. " It was a large, perfect Cross of White Light! One person would see it and the person next to them wouldn't..." I knew from what the Priests had said in the past, that that was proof of something supernatural and not material, otherwise everyone would be able to see it.
A supernatural Cross of Light in the heavens on Ascension Thursday - what a Great Sign!!
But what else had taken place....
The tanks had come in sometime before that at the outskirts of the village. Some families had to tend their crops and had stayed home from the church. When they heard the roar of the approaching tanks, they obeyed Fr. Jozo. The men took up their Rosary beads, went out to kneel in the street and began to Pray the Holy Rosary.
The tanks came in and stopped, baffled. Meanwhile the women brought food out to the tanks, saying, "It's dinnertime, boys - come and eat! Come in and use our phones to call ypur parents who are worried about you, and tell them no one will hurt you in Medjugorje!"
The soldiers radioed back for Instructions - What to do? They're praying in the street... Offering us dinner and the use of their phones...'
A few moments later the Order came;
" Turn back."
And the massive tanks turned around, and slowly retreated from the village.
Shortly thereafter: the Cross in the Sky.
yesterday morning I submitted a prayer request for a friend who needed a blood transfusion, but her blood was rare and they were having trouble finding a match. Last night I got an email from her stating that the hospital had called and she should come in immediately as they...more
yesterday morning I submitted a prayer request for a friend who needed a blood transfusion, but her blood was rare and they were having trouble finding a match. Last night I got an email from her stating that the hospital had called and she should come in immediately as they had a match
thank you for your prayers. She is much relieved.
Before 18th March our Holy Mother used to say: "this is a time of grace"; now She told Ivan: "this is a time of gratitude". This is my testimony, we have to be grateful to God, to Jesus, to the Holy Spirit, to Her, to express this gratitude in our...more
Before 18th March our Holy Mother used to say: "this is a time of grace"; now She told Ivan: "this is a time of gratitude". This is my testimony, we have to be grateful to God, to Jesus, to the Holy Spirit, to Her, to express this gratitude in our daily lives, isn't it? Thanks, Mom.
Thank you so much for praying that I find my glasses - I did find them. It was a small thing compared to so much suffering, but was so important to me.
I have a few days ago asked for a prayer on here regarding my parents fighting and stuff.I asked the prayer when my parents were fighting and usually those fights go on for days and this time it didn't,the fight didn't blow out of proportion.
Dearest Mother, Mary, Thank you for your assistance, as Susan's one tumor shrunk and the other disappeared. This enabled her to get to the next treatment, Dble Mastectomy. She is in recovery, from the surgery, and healing. I love you Mother! Thank you
I have been praying to Mary for a lot of things regarding my relationship with my boyfriend, one most important prayer of mine was regarding the communication between me and my boyfriend.Im praying novenas to our mother and the other day I prayed here to our mother of Medjugorge by...more
I have been praying to Mary for a lot of things regarding my relationship with my boyfriend, one most important prayer of mine was regarding the communication between me and my boyfriend.Im praying novenas to our mother and the other day I prayed here to our mother of Medjugorge by watching the hour of mercy and praying to her during the hour of Mercy.I have been praying assumption novena too for the communication between me and my boyfriend to improve.Our communication has been a bit off lately and we are in two countries now and don't know when we will be able to see each other again due to a lot of problems, travel restrictions and visa restrictions due to coronavirus to begin with.On the 4th day of assumption novena, I prayed during hour of mercy too to our mother and since then our communication has improved- he has been calling me everyday.I know our mother is with me and she has held my hand and I'm sure she will be answering all my prayers and will protect me and my relationship.She is hearing mesh can hear everyone.
Thank you Our Blessed Lady and Our Lord for prayers answered. On the 28th March I asked for prayers for my brother who was in ICU
with coronavirus. One week later he was back home with his family and is recovering. Thank you to all those who offered prayers and
Thank you Our Blessed Lady and Our Lord for prayers answered. On the 28th March I asked for prayers for my brother who was in ICU
with coronavirus. One week later he was back home with his family and is recovering. Thank you to all those who offered prayers and
we pray that the world will be free of this virus.
We are in this together, we’re all walking with our Lord during these 40 days in the desert. Mary is carrying out God’s plan. Mirjana's pain is unimaginable to me, God bless her. We just need to pray for each other. God is allowing this for a reason. We as...more
We are in this together, we’re all walking with our Lord during these 40 days in the desert. Mary is carrying out God’s plan. Mirjana's pain is unimaginable to me, God bless her. We just need to pray for each other. God is allowing this for a reason. We as his children need to believe and trust in him always. Jesus I Trust in You. God bless you all.
Please tell Mirjana Soldo I am praying for her. I read in her book how she felt when Mary told her She would no more go to visit her everyday, so I can imagine how she is suffering now, the hard times she is going to go through just "alone",...more
Please tell Mirjana Soldo I am praying for her. I read in her book how she felt when Mary told her She would no more go to visit her everyday, so I can imagine how she is suffering now, the hard times she is going to go through just "alone", I can imagine her spiritual pain. Thanks!
Early this morning I was having trouble being angry with the way things are going with this virus and with how people are responding and holding resentment towards others, even friends.
I happen to catch the very end of the parish of St James going up cross mountain. I prayed
Early this morning I was having trouble being angry with the way things are going with this virus and with how people are responding and holding resentment towards others, even friends.
I happen to catch the very end of the parish of St James going up cross mountain. I prayed with all my heart with them and at the top of the cross, I gave all that was in my heart to Jesus and Jesus just took all the junk away I was feeling and thinking. To me a lovely surprise and miracle. I encourage anyone with heartache to go up the mountain with the parish on Fridays and leave everything with Jesus.
Thank you Marytv team. God bless you and keep you and give you every grace and blessing and protection forever. Amen
Praise Jesus and Mary
This is a happy ending story! Ive struggled for 20 yrs with bad health and live in an oppressive post war environment. I pray every day but struggle to forgive those who have hurt me. I also struggle to live, because it takes massive amounts of energy for me to...more
This is a happy ending story! Ive struggled for 20 yrs with bad health and live in an oppressive post war environment. I pray every day but struggle to forgive those who have hurt me. I also struggle to live, because it takes massive amounts of energy for me to rise above all these things daily. But I love Our Lady and Jesus and always turn to them. I'm not a full believer, but I always pray in the hope of that it is all true. And I see Love as being the most important gift I pray for. I believe in that. So a few days ago I was watching news reports on a doctor in Syria showing us the hospital where she works with premature babies. She had lost hope trying to cope with the war and felt abandoned by the rest of the world. In the same news report there was a local man who had sadly lost his wife, son, mother and brother when his home collapsed after being hit by a bomb. I cried so much for them. My heart felt bursting full of compassion, loss and love for them. I started to pray through all these tears and I felt a voice in my heart say to me ‘it’s time to forgive’. At that moment, I saw a map of the world in my mind and I could see where all the wars were happening on it. Then I felt a key turn in my heart and I was able to forgive the people in my own life. I then said to myself, ‘Now that is one less war in the world’. I felt so proud of myself and grateful for this grace. And I understood, that by forgiving, I gave myself peace. There was no longer a war going on in my heart and so, it meant that there really was one less war going on in the world too. I thanked God with a big heart. And then I thought of what Denis always says, ‘Heaven is fighting for peace in your heart’. And that made me feel even stronger, because peace won. All the prayer paid off and I'm more like my loving self again. Also another big extra fruit to have come from this is that I'm now starting to raise awareness of people’s plight in Yemen and Syria, all of whom are suffering in war and many of whom don’t have food, clean water and medicine. Hopefully I can begin to raise funds too by selling my art and organizing live drawing/painting events. So thank you Mary TV, it means a lot to me to be able to tune in and stay connected with Medjugorje and yourselves and everyone. And it also is a great support and encouragement to me to keep going, praying and trying. Lots of best wishes. Kate
Thank you for prayers answered! Anna from Florida, a new mom who was on kidney dialysis after birth is finally home and out of the hospital and recovering well. Thank you all for praying. Our Lord is to be praised.
I want to thank the Holy Mother and Mirjana Soldo for the book My Heart Will Triumph, it is so important for the vigil Mary talked about last apparition to Mirjana, for nowadays, for our daily life, because we can see she is just like us, she feels depressed when...more
I want to thank the Holy Mother and Mirjana Soldo for the book My Heart Will Triumph, it is so important for the vigil Mary talked about last apparition to Mirjana, for nowadays, for our daily life, because we can see she is just like us, she feels depressed when she can't see, be with Mary, she has a normal life, also we can see how she deals with everything, about Faith too, how to do, everyone should read it, thanks!!
Please join me to thank Jesus and Our Lady for prayers answered and speedily too.
A problem that seemed insurmountable got resolved so effortlessly. I couldn’t belief it!
Thanks too to Denis and Cathy for the prayer verse: “O Jesus, I surrender myself to you; Take care of everything” which
Please join me to thank Jesus and Our Lady for prayers answered and speedily too.
A problem that seemed insurmountable got resolved so effortlessly. I couldn’t belief it!
Thanks too to Denis and Cathy for the prayer verse: “O Jesus, I surrender myself to you; Take care of everything” which I heard first time on your channel few days ago. I just kept repeating it and was enveloped with peace right up to the case resolution. I am so grateful.
Thank you my Dearest Blessed Mother that through your motherly love and intercession, that the Almighty God blessed me with a job the following week of October 2012 after praying along with the prayers on Blessed Mother's apparition from my computer, I was blessed with a job since 2012 till...more
Thank you my Dearest Blessed Mother that through your motherly love and intercession, that the Almighty God blessed me with a job the following week of October 2012 after praying along with the prayers on Blessed Mother's apparition from my computer, I was blessed with a job since 2012 till this 2020. My Blessed Mother, I always believe and Our Loving Father answered my prayer through Your Loving Care. Love You Blessed Mother and My Heavenly Father, My Lord Jesus Christ, Holy Spirit of God and all the Heavenly Angels and Saints of God. Thank you Mother.
Thank you Jesus and Mother Mary for my passing my exam for my continued employment. I am so grateful and love you deeply.
Dear Dennis & Cathy; just wanted to let you know I’m recently back from 4 days in Rome. I prayed for all of Mary TV shipmates at Saint pope John Paul 2 tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica. I attended Pope Francis general audience on Wednesday 19th Feb. Prayed for you...more
Dear Dennis & Cathy; just wanted to let you know I’m recently back from 4 days in Rome. I prayed for all of Mary TV shipmates at Saint pope John Paul 2 tomb in St. Peter’s Basilica. I attended Pope Francis general audience on Wednesday 19th Feb. Prayed for you all. ❤️😇
It is so nice when we can see people writing that their prayer requestes were fulfilled, to read how they are pleased and grateful, we can also find our prayers are so useful, so let's go on praying everyday for all the prayer requests, to be with our brother and...more
It is so nice when we can see people writing that their prayer requestes were fulfilled, to read how they are pleased and grateful, we can also find our prayers are so useful, so let's go on praying everyday for all the prayer requests, to be with our brother and sisters in Jesus Christ, also thanking when God helps us.
I recently submitted another prayer request for my friend to be able to continue driving as she has failing eyesight, and had conflicting advice. Today she has received confirmation that she CAN continue to drive and we are delighted at this good news!!!! I would like to openly say Our...more
I recently submitted another prayer request for my friend to be able to continue driving as she has failing eyesight, and had conflicting advice. Today she has received confirmation that she CAN continue to drive and we are delighted at this good news!!!! I would like to openly say Our Blessed Mother Mary always intercedes whatever we ask of her! She is truly wonderful! Praise God forever amen!!
Thank you Mary for hearing my prayers for work. I started my job 12-30-19 only by the grace of your Son I was offered this job. I love you and your Son Jesus.
I asked for prayers to Our Blessed Lady that my friend Simone's eyesight would be healed. She has been going through a very painful time of having eye injections in one eye. The other eye is very weak in sight, so I asked for prayers that when she next went...more
I asked for prayers to Our Blessed Lady that my friend Simone's eyesight would be healed. She has been going through a very painful time of having eye injections in one eye. The other eye is very weak in sight, so I asked for prayers that when she next went for the injection in the seeing eye, that things would be well and much improved. I'm over the moon to say that this time when she went, she didn't have to have the injection and the consultant was very pleased that the level of fluid in her eye has gone down quite well!!!!!! She still has to go back for another check up in a month and we are praying that she doesn't have to have more injections but that this seeing eye will be totally healed! May Our Blessed Lady intercede for that prayer to be answered! Thank you so much Our Lady! Thank you for answering these prayers!!! I am so very unworthy even to ask. Thank you! thank you! Thank you!!!!!!
It is so, so wonderful the Cenacolo Christmas Play! Everyone should assist, because it is much, much more than just a "play", it is real life. Thanks Mary tv for bringing it to us, CONGRATULATIONS TO CENACOLO!!
Dziękuję Mateńce za wysłuchanie prośb i wstawiennictwo o uwolnienie.Zięć został uwolniony.Dziękuje Ci Mateńko
Translation: Thank you, Mother, for hearing the pleas and intercession for release. The son-in-law has been released. Thank you, Mateńko.
Mother Mary thank you For interceding on my behalf to your son Jesus my prayers were heard from my job for my salary I never would’ve received this if it wasn’t for the blessings from our Lord Jesus amen
Thank you Mary, Jesus and all the Saints for answering my prayer for the job at EHP. So many people have been praying on my behalf for this position and salary thank you Jesus for hearing my prayer thank you Mary interceding thank you to all of the Saints have...more
Thank you Mary, Jesus and all the Saints for answering my prayer for the job at EHP. So many people have been praying on my behalf for this position and salary thank you Jesus for hearing my prayer thank you Mary interceding thank you to all of the Saints have been praying for me I would not of received this job offer if it had not been for you. I love you amen
One of my requests to Our Lady was to pray for a friend in NSW who had to flee her home with her husband because of catastrophic fires. Thanks to Our Blessed Mother both she and her husband returned home unscathed. Please continue to protect them as the fires still...more
One of my requests to Our Lady was to pray for a friend in NSW who had to flee her home with her husband because of catastrophic fires. Thanks to Our Blessed Mother both she and her husband returned home unscathed. Please continue to protect them as the fires still continue to burn.
I asked for prayer for my mother and two sisters. My mom is suffering greatly due to pancreatic cancer and my sisters are exhausted with all the care she requires. I simply asked for a good night sleep for all three and they all slept soundly through the night. This...more
I asked for prayer for my mother and two sisters. My mom is suffering greatly due to pancreatic cancer and my sisters are exhausted with all the care she requires. I simply asked for a good night sleep for all three and they all slept soundly through the night. This doesn’t happen lately. I’m very grateful for the prayers!
Pray That My Home Life Health Will Be Blessed By The Lord That I Will Walk The Narrow Road Practice Charity Forgiveness Love To The People Around Me More People Praying The Rosary All My Priest Friends For The Holy Father That I Will Call Upon The Name Of Mary...more
Pray That My Home Life Health Will Be Blessed By The Lord That I Will Walk The Narrow Road Practice Charity Forgiveness Love To The People Around Me More People Praying The Rosary All My Priest Friends For The Holy Father That I Will Call Upon The Name Of Mary Poor Souls In Purgatory Prayer In Schools
My prayer was answered I was offered a job just wanting to hear about salary. Thank you Jesus and Mary
Thanks for your prayers , & thanks to God, and for Our Lady's intercession. Oct. 4th, I requested prayer for my 38 yr old son
who had lost a 2nd job. One week later he found another job. I pray that this job be stable. Thank you O God for
Thanks for your prayers , & thanks to God, and for Our Lady's intercession. Oct. 4th, I requested prayer for my 38 yr old son
who had lost a 2nd job. One week later he found another job. I pray that this job be stable. Thank you O God for your ''outrageous" mercy.
I pray that my son will soon 'realize' God's hand in his life.
Further to my prayer submission on 30/09 and my first testimony on 02/10, I would like to thank God, Mary and you for the second part of my prayer about my father's health problems will get sorted one way or another and I just found out that the consultants are...more
Further to my prayer submission on 30/09 and my first testimony on 02/10, I would like to thank God, Mary and you for the second part of my prayer about my father's health problems will get sorted one way or another and I just found out that the consultants are now pushing to get it sorted. Thanks be to God.
Only today I found: "Did you know?" section in Mary TV page, it is very interesting and important, also very rapid, thanks!
I submitted my prayer on 30/09 and already part of it has been answered - 02/10 my daughter has got a job. Thank you to all of you who prayed for my family and myself, it has given me so much hope that the rest of my prayer will be...more
I submitted my prayer on 30/09 and already part of it has been answered - 02/10 my daughter has got a job. Thank you to all of you who prayed for my family and myself, it has given me so much hope that the rest of my prayer will be answered when God's wills it to be. May God Bless you all.
a few weeks back, I asked for prayer for my friend's husband whose body was riddled with cancer. I have been told that his cancer markers are down 6 1/2 percent and normal is 3 percent. The doctors tell him to get happy because it won't last.
Pray that he...more
a few weeks back, I asked for prayer for my friend's husband whose body was riddled with cancer. I have been told that his cancer markers are down 6 1/2 percent and normal is 3 percent. The doctors tell him to get happy because it won't last.
Pray that he defies the odds and gets healthier and stays that way for many many years.
3662/5000
My name is Martina Zappaterra and I am 15. The day I went to Medugorje, it was August 17th, following a week spent in Croatia. My mother was the only one interested in this pilgrimage, given that my parents and I always go to Mass, but I never wanted
3662/5000
My name is Martina Zappaterra and I am 15. The day I went to Medugorje, it was August 17th, following a week spent in Croatia. My mother was the only one interested in this pilgrimage, given that my parents and I always go to Mass, but I never wanted to practice religion, or even go to mass. While we were looking for the hotel to sleep, we asked information to a lady we met on the street, I was struck by her beautiful eyes, with a brightness that transmitted emotions. When she pointed us to the right path, she told us that we would have a wonderful experience in Medugorje and that many doors would be opened especially after confession. I didn't pay much attention at the moment. Arriving at the hotel I heard a very strong inner call that told me: "Come, come on the hill". Going up it was as if someone was pushing me from behind and in a moment I found myself in front of the statue. I knew nothing of that place and what had happened, but it still aroused my interest. In front of the statue I felt very strong emotions and tears came down involuntarily, so much so that I thought I had something in my eye, but it wasn't. Going down we went to the "Blue Cross" and in front of this cross I began to say some prayers (but 2 or 3) so as not to distract in front of those who prayed deeply. Descending again, I heard an inner voice telling me to pray, I could not understand, but I struggled to counter this voice that pervaded my body. When I saw the souvenir shops, I rushed inside to buy a rosary, but ashamed I took only small bracelets, it was the lady of the shop who gave me the rosary, although I didn't ask her anything, and she said to me: "di '7 Our Fathers, 7 Hail Maries and 7 Glory Be;s. "I didn't even know what they were but I was so happy and amazed that I said nothing. At about 6.30 pm I went to confession to the sanctuary, at the end of the confession I felt very well, as if suspended from the ground and I could not wait to recite the rosary of the "seven sorrows" the same evening. During the recitation of the rosary I felt an inner happiness that I had never felt. That night I couldn't sleep, because I kept thinking about the image of the Madonna. The next morning I was very sad to leave and I heard a very strong call telling me to go back to the mountain, but I could not and I shouted at this force and then ceased. From that moment I continue to say the rosary of the seven sorrows in the morning, before going to school and after a while also in the evening, while I recite the prayers it is as if I isolated myself from the outside world, in a sort of ecstasy , which cannot be described in words. For this reason I always continue, and emotions become stronger every day. In addition to this, I started fasting on bread and water and I do not mind so much, I read a little Bible every day because it makes me feel good, and I always participate in Holy Mass. I don't do all these things for duty, but for a very strong inner need and when I do, I feel like I am in Heaven. I want a good of the soul to the Madonna and every week I put away the savings I earned with good grades at school, to be able to bring a rose or a bouquet of flowers to the statue of the Madonna and pray before it. During these days all the nights I dream of Medjugorje and I hear that call that tells me to come back, before it was more complicated, but not anymore and I think that if the Madonna wants me to come back she will surely succeed.
Martina Zappaterra
I just watched Fr. Leon's talk on "More from Medjugorje," and the Holy Spirit spoke clearly to my heart about many things. I am very thankful that it has been posted on the website and will be watching it again.
I also recalled "a sign" that our Merciful Mother gave...more
I just watched Fr. Leon's talk on "More from Medjugorje," and the Holy Spirit spoke clearly to my heart about many things. I am very thankful that it has been posted on the website and will be watching it again.
I also recalled "a sign" that our Merciful Mother gave me in Medjugorje, October 2017, while Fr. Leon was blessing objects and salt. My back was to the church and as Fr. Leon was praying, I looked and saw the profile of the distant mountains outlined in gold. I looked back at Fr. Leon to refocus my attention but I felt pulled to look again at the mountains. Again, I saw the gold outline, as if someone took a thin gold maker and traced their peaks. Before I could think about it, I understood that Medjugorje was a sacred place of faith, a place that is surrounded by God's protection where the enemy cannot destroy faith. I understood that faith is the gift of Medjugorje, like healing is a gift of Lourdes. In Medjugorje, the conflicts currently within the church will not have power to create division. Our Mother is keeping her family united in Medjugorje. Faith will not be diluted in Medjugorje, nor will it be distorted. And, if we take Our Lady's messages into our hearts and take up the mission, which she invites us to embrace (The 5 Stones), I now understand that this protection of Medjugorje, this gold outline, will extend around our own hearts and homes.
Thank you mother Mary and your son Jesus and they heavenly father and all the angels and saints for hearing my prayer for finding a wonderful job that I will be starting in November. Thank you I love you I trust in you
Hello, my name is Nancy De la Fuente. I went on a trip to Medjugorje as a pilgrim in September 2017, I was going through a difficult time in my life. My husband with kidney failure had gone on dialysis after months of presenting very wearing symptoms for his body...more
Hello, my name is Nancy De la Fuente. I went on a trip to Medjugorje as a pilgrim in September 2017, I was going through a difficult time in my life. My husband with kidney failure had gone on dialysis after months of presenting very wearing symptoms for his body (Vomiting, belching, thinness, paleness, dizziness, etc.). I considered myself a woman of FAITH, but upon entering this wonderful place I discovered the greatness and tenderness of the Virgin Mary that took my hand and told me trust in Jesus, trust in God through Mary. The first day on Mount Podbodro I received the first gift of many, I fell at her feet, my heart ran out with my tears, around me were very few people, it is as if I had gone up to a solo meeting with her, I remember being hot and Without knowing, I raised my eyes to the wooden Cross and it was as if she told me: there is my Son, go with Him, I did so, I hugged Him from that blessed Cross, from his feet, without wanting to let go I cried so hard, maybe it was very heavy what I was carrying on my shoulders. Jesus told me "you're not alone, I'm with you." Before traveling, my husband and I had a compatibility test to see if I could donate one of my kidneys, the test was positive, we were compatible, the miracle of two beings united in marriage now united by a kidney. The Gospa made me abandon myself in her, in the will of God, to see the grace and faith of Medjugorge, I was filled with Faith and love to return to my children and husband and in love with God to make this donation without knowing if I could reject him , or die, or die both, but it is the faith and thanks of Jesus that Mary gave me that assurance of trusting that what would come would be the best. On Oct 19, 2017 was the surgery. We have only had words of thanks to God, since then we do family worship, my children (3, two bos and a girl) sing along with my husband and I give some reflection. The best gift of my life, sharing my sadness with Mary opened the way to adore Jesus, and to transmit his love to others. I would very much like to return with my whole family and thank her, although I know she lives in my house. With love I follow every adoration, eternally grateful Nancy De la Fuente
I sent a prayer request for my daughter Lizzie Njeri who was going to see the Dr. having told that she is having fibroid. The doctor said it is not serious and was given pain killer . Thank you Mary TV.
I am so happy for the HK boys testimony, so nice! HK is a religious, Christian, Catholic and liberty lung of PRC, let's pray for them, these are very hard and crucial times to them, to all the population there and in mainland PRC, let´s pray and fast for them...more
I am so happy for the HK boys testimony, so nice! HK is a religious, Christian, Catholic and liberty lung of PRC, let's pray for them, these are very hard and crucial times to them, to all the population there and in mainland PRC, let´s pray and fast for them too. Thanks!
I am #kyjoe to UK Sports Fan-USA but I am have been to Medjugorje 3 times, 1989, 1990, and 1993 during the War there!! Thank you Dennis & Kathy for you all work in spreading the word about Medjugorge: Medjugorje is a Place of Hope, Conversion back to God, and...more
I am #kyjoe to UK Sports Fan-USA but I am have been to Medjugorje 3 times, 1989, 1990, and 1993 during the War there!! Thank you Dennis & Kathy for you all work in spreading the word about Medjugorge: Medjugorje is a Place of Hope, Conversion back to God, and Love of the Blessed Mother!!! If I had the resources, I would live there, sing my Religious Songs, and give my Testimony to the Guests of Jesus and Mary-the pilgrims everday!!! I know that Medjugorge is Real and of God!! Thank you again!!! #kyjoe
I submitted a prayer request on 8/13/19 for the Lord to help heal my 100% blocked carotid artery. The night of 8/14/19, I went to the ER because I was experiencing a different type of pain in my neck and carotid. They performed a CT scan on my neck and...more
I submitted a prayer request on 8/13/19 for the Lord to help heal my 100% blocked carotid artery. The night of 8/14/19, I went to the ER because I was experiencing a different type of pain in my neck and carotid. They performed a CT scan on my neck and head. We received very good news, my carotid artery has started opening up and I have maybe 10 to 15% blood flow. The doctor was super excited because he didn't think it would ever open up again. He said to keep doing what I have been doing, which is praying. I am truly blessed for many, many wonderful things God has given me. I cry and continued to pray to the Blessed Virgin Mary to pray for God's mercy and grace on healing me. I am truly grateful that I've had this experience because I have been humbled by much love and support from friends I really didn't know I had. I pray I never stop being grateful for all the blessings I have in my life.
I first went to Medjugorje in 1987 and I am still going to this day. I had a bad accident out there and you would think I never would have returned, but it was my blessing in disguise. On that same trip I saw so many wonderful supernatural things that...more
I first went to Medjugorje in 1987 and I am still going to this day. I had a bad accident out there and you would think I never would have returned, but it was my blessing in disguise. On that same trip I saw so many wonderful supernatural things that I did not even understand were graces. I have been receiving graces and gifts every since including seeing Our Lady many times and the Lord on the blue cross during apparition time. I have seen and witnessed so many things there through the years and had a prayer group in my home for 10 years encouraging many to go to Medjugorje and taking them myself. It truly is a wonderful place and has blessed me personally so deeply. It has become like my 2nd home and I constantly speak about it to family and other people. Graces rain down on people at a steady rate through going to Medjugorje. Our blessed Mother introduces us to her son and prepares us and moulds us. Medjugorje was my conversion at a very young age and brought me in to a deeper faith from I started going in 1987 and back then it was not like it is today. It is a great blessing on the world today for these times.
In early June, I asked for prayer for my adult son who was in a financial crisis..
Within a few days of submitting that prayer request, he had an interview and was granted a good job.
All praise and honor and glory to our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you for
In early June, I asked for prayer for my adult son who was in a financial crisis..
Within a few days of submitting that prayer request, he had an interview and was granted a good job.
All praise and honor and glory to our Lord Jesus Christ. Thank you for your prayers, and for your intercession.
dear Mother Mary, Queen of Heaven and earth.
Thank you for praying! After a week or more of total frustration, I finally asked for your prayer to find my glasses. It is a small thing, but important to me. After submitting my request, had one last thought of where to find them and it was amazing - found...more
Thank you for praying! After a week or more of total frustration, I finally asked for your prayer to find my glasses. It is a small thing, but important to me. After submitting my request, had one last thought of where to find them and it was amazing - found them.
With all my heart I want to thank God and Mamma Mary, Our Lady Queen of Peace for Her prayers, for the miraculous healing of our grandson Daniel. Daniel was stricken on Holy Thursday with the same thing that killed his older sister Rebecca 17 years ago. It attacked his...more
With all my heart I want to thank God and Mamma Mary, Our Lady Queen of Peace for Her prayers, for the miraculous healing of our grandson Daniel. Daniel was stricken on Holy Thursday with the same thing that killed his older sister Rebecca 17 years ago. It attacked his brain and left him in a coma with brain damage with the almost certainty that he would die. Doctors themselves have called this a miracle.Today he is almost completely back to normal a happy bouncy loving little guy. I want to thank our dearest Cathy and Rosie with all my heart for prayers said in Medjugorje. Many the many people that prayed that weekend, starting with Holy Thursday. I treasure every single prayer and petition said for I believe they all made a difference but I wonder if God allowed this to happen on that weekend of great prayer, to these parents who have grown with every sorrow and struggle in faith,hope and love of their neighbor, who had a mother whom He knew would run to the Mother in Medjugorje for help and also that the 4th prayer in the Novena of Surrender(said every day at the end of the rosary on Mary TV) would be prayed surrendering Daniel to God's Will completely, to shine a light on Mamma Mary in Medjugorje and pointing every soul to the complete surrender to the Will of God where we are all safe. I'm so grateful that I found Mary TV so many years ago and for our dearest Denis and Cathy and the whole team and for all who are in this boat!!!!
Thank you so much to all the people who prayed for a peaceful and healthy labor and delivery for our grandson. Thank You, especially, to Our Lady, Queen of Peace for watching over all of us! On July 9, I asked for prayer here on MaryTV.tv, since they were planning...more
Thank you so much to all the people who prayed for a peaceful and healthy labor and delivery for our grandson. Thank You, especially, to Our Lady, Queen of Peace for watching over all of us! On July 9, I asked for prayer here on MaryTV.tv, since they were planning to induce the next day. My son is praising God, thankful for his miracle baby! The labor had stalled, and they were beginning to consider C-section. However, with the help of all the prayers offered here and through our other friends, family and prayer groups, our grandson was born naturally with 20 minutes to spare. When he arrived, they discovered that the umbilical cord was tied in a knot. The nurses all were baffled because his vitals were so good during labor and delivery that they had no idea. God truly honored all the requests, and my healthy and happy grandson has safely joined our family here on earth! All Praise, Honor and Glory Be to God, Our Father, and to Our Lord Jesus Christ, King of All Creation, and to the Holy Spirit who inspired and comforted all involved!
Thank you MaryTV and Denis and Cathy and the gift of Medjugorje Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary and to all the saints I prayed to and the daily Mass on Mary TV...my prayers were answered the compassion and sweet kindness of Denis and Cathy are truly a grace and...more
Thank you MaryTV and Denis and Cathy and the gift of Medjugorje Jesus and the Blessed Mother Mary and to all the saints I prayed to and the daily Mass on Mary TV...my prayers were answered the compassion and sweet kindness of Denis and Cathy are truly a grace and a blessing
Dear MaryTV:....I want everyone to know prayer does work and I know Jesus and Mary and all our beloved saints do intervene...the grace of faith hope and charity is for us to trust and believe through fervent humility and continued prayer we reach Our Father Our Blessed Mother and all...more
Dear MaryTV:....I want everyone to know prayer does work and I know Jesus and Mary and all our beloved saints do intervene...the grace of faith hope and charity is for us to trust and believe through fervent humility and continued prayer we reach Our Father Our Blessed Mother and all the Saints to grant us our requests..God Bless all and don't forget God's blessed animals flowers are a testament to His wonderful creations...we honor all that has been granted by God..thank you all very much from the heart and MaryTV a special place in my heart for all you do....
My Mothers test results have come back clear on Friday thank you for prayers and thank you Our Lady, my Mother is still very bruised and sore but recovering well Amen
Yesterday I asked for prayers for a missing cat. She has returned! Praise be to Our Father, Our Lord, and Their Spirit, and THANK YOU St. Francis and St. Felix of Nola, and all of you, and Our Lady SO MUCH for your prayers and love! Amen!
I want to say to people who ask for prayers that a lot of times we pray, we click on "I prayed for you" but the number of prayers does not increase! So don't worry about if your prayer request has not so many prayers: it is just a computing...more
I want to say to people who ask for prayers that a lot of times we pray, we click on "I prayed for you" but the number of prayers does not increase! So don't worry about if your prayer request has not so many prayers: it is just a computing problem, because there is a lot of people praying for you, don't worry!
I requested a prayer more than a week ago for a speedy recovery of my mother, Prescila, who just got out of the hospital and was very weak due to pneumonia and was not eating. Today, I just talked to my sister and she told me that our mother is...more
I requested a prayer more than a week ago for a speedy recovery of my mother, Prescila, who just got out of the hospital and was very weak due to pneumonia and was not eating. Today, I just talked to my sister and she told me that our mother is now recovering, eating, and responding normally. Thank you God! Praise God to all His goodness! And thank you Mary, Mother of God, for your intercessions to all our prayers and requests. Immaculate Mary, Mother of God, Pray for Us! I am so grateful to those who prayed for my mother. God bless you all!
I was in Medugorje May 2nd, 2019 and was in the presence of the Blessed Mother's apparition to Mirjana. When I came back home, I never felt this kind of longing feeling in my heart to be with Mary again! I believed, I received God's grace and a gift from...more
I was in Medugorje May 2nd, 2019 and was in the presence of the Blessed Mother's apparition to Mirjana. When I came back home, I never felt this kind of longing feeling in my heart to be with Mary again! I believed, I received God's grace and a gift from Mary, she gave me Peace - peace in my heart!!! Every time I think of Mary, I cried because of the feelings of like you're missing your own mother and you wanted to be with her, in her presence and you know you are being loved, protected and safe. That's the kind of feelings I have everyday to Mary. I believed, Mary will bring me back to Medugorje again along with other families and friends whom I shared my experience with and the peace Mary gave me when I went to see her. I believe Mary did something to me - she gave me the love of Jesus that I never experienced before! Blessed Mother, Mary, pray for us sinners and guide our paths the way to your son, Jesus. Amen.
I would like to thank our lady of Medjugorje for her intercession. My husband was in depression for the past so many months and had not stepped out of the house. His mother became very sick and he had to step to the hospital to take care of her. In...more
I would like to thank our lady of Medjugorje for her intercession. My husband was in depression for the past so many months and had not stepped out of the house. His mother became very sick and he had to step to the hospital to take care of her. In her own way our lady managed to pull him of his depression and bitterness against his mother and sent him to take care of her. She has her ways of working in our life. Thank you our lady. May you bless him and heal him completely and grant him the grace to forgive his mother and live happily with his family.
During our pilgrimage we received notification that our 2 year old great nieces cancer had returned and she would be needing chemo treatments again. She spent last year in treatment from her first birthday. Our group prayed many rosaries and masses for her from Thursday until Tuesday when we received...more
During our pilgrimage we received notification that our 2 year old great nieces cancer had returned and she would be needing chemo treatments again. She spent last year in treatment from her first birthday. Our group prayed many rosaries and masses for her from Thursday until Tuesday when we received notice that the cancer was no longer there and she was cancer free. This was through the power of prayer. Thank God through the intercession of Mary.
My husband, daughter and myself were in Medjugorje during Holy week, and Mary has been drawing us closer to her son. We didn't see anything unusual, but felt a lot of peace. Tonight, a short time ago I went outside, and looked up in the sky. There was a planet...more
My husband, daughter and myself were in Medjugorje during Holy week, and Mary has been drawing us closer to her son. We didn't see anything unusual, but felt a lot of peace. Tonight, a short time ago I went outside, and looked up in the sky. There was a planet in the sky, and I saw a bright white cross where the planet is. I asked my teenage daughter what she saw in the sky and she said she saw a cross! We couldn't stop staring at it. My husband came home and we took him outside and asked him what he saw. He also saw a cross. Then I started seeing straight lines around the cross like a monstrance that were coming and going. Today in America is the Feast of Corpus Christi. So we got a miracle of the star. Thank you Jesus and Mary! We love you!
many years ago i heard that Mirjana's favorite prayer was the Hail Holy Queen, so i knew it by heart from praying the Rosary. But I wanted to really read into it to see why it was her favorite prayer. Thats when as I was saying it to myself and...more
many years ago i heard that Mirjana's favorite prayer was the Hail Holy Queen, so i knew it by heart from praying the Rosary. But I wanted to really read into it to see why it was her favorite prayer. Thats when as I was saying it to myself and thinking whats so great about this prayer? Then all the words went together and the word "kisses" came through!!!..Medjugorie is real for those who do not believe.
The Holy Spirit is real and faithful! I know this intellectually, but ... I was having trouble loving a particular person. Truth be told, I was being selfish. Through this relationship, I realized how very selfish I was being all the while with the Rosary in hand! I was being...more
The Holy Spirit is real and faithful! I know this intellectually, but ... I was having trouble loving a particular person. Truth be told, I was being selfish. Through this relationship, I realized how very selfish I was being all the while with the Rosary in hand! I was being very protective of MY time, MY things, MY property. Yikes! In our culture, we are constantly given the message: boundaries = rights! And, I rationalized all of this during my struggle to love. Yet, the Holy Spirit is real and faithful and that still quiet voice gave me no peace. Finally, I said, "Ok! Free me from this prison of "MINE!" And, I obeyed and took one small step towards loving and the Holy Spirit rushed in with joy and peace!!! Freed! I am amazed how long it takes to let myself be free for love. How resistant I can be. But, it is so easy, really. When I imitate Mary and say, "Fiat."
Directly after my pilgrimage to Medjugorje and some other places 2016 I was able to move away from the most painfull place in my life where I had been living then to a beautiful place - but only for a short period of time. I don't know - WHY -...more
Directly after my pilgrimage to Medjugorje and some other places 2016 I was able to move away from the most painfull place in my life where I had been living then to a beautiful place - but only for a short period of time. I don't know - WHY - this "grace" or change in my life has lasted only so short time but I am thankfull for this experience. Without these kinds of experiences my life wouldn't have had ANY SENSE AT AL so far.
I asked for a favour and thank you it was granted
So blessed to be there from 8th to 18th this year as Thanksgiving to Mother Mary and her Son Jesus for all the mighty graces they have bestowed on me and those dear to me. So blessed to be at Mass, Adoration, Rosary every day and Exaltation of the Cross...more
So blessed to be there from 8th to 18th this year as Thanksgiving to Mother Mary and her Son Jesus for all the mighty graces they have bestowed on me and those dear to me. So blessed to be at Mass, Adoration, Rosary every day and Exaltation of the Cross every Friday. Confession in Medjugorie flows like an ongoing miracle (like the liquid flowing from The Risen Christ statue.) I want to Pray more, Surrender further and Forgive (seventy times seven) to be a worthy member in the army of the Immaculata on the road to the Triumph of the Immmaculate Heart. Praise Jesus and Mary.
My fathers yearly test results for slow blood cancer brilliant for the 8th year at 84 yrs old thank you Our Lady and everyone who prayed Godbless
Thank you Mother Mary and everybody who prayed for my son. He is starting a new job very soon.
I only recently discovered MaryTV, Medgugorje had always been one of those things in the background as I was growing up but gave little heed to. I had lost my faith many years ago and due to life circumstances had been on a journey of rediscovery, I began to pray
I only recently discovered MaryTV, Medgugorje had always been one of those things in the background as I was growing up but gave little heed to. I had lost my faith many years ago and due to life circumstances had been on a journey of rediscovery, I began to pray the rosary and make reparation in the only ways I knew how but it always seemed so far out of my reach. I don't know how I discovered Marytv, I think I randomly watched one of the monthly apparitions on youtube and then found my way here but within a week or so I had a dream I was walking up a hill and there was a woman walking up across from me, she looked like Mirjana and she was holding a young girls hand. She asked me a question and I answered honestly (with regard to a particular sin which I was holding on to) and Mirjana told me she would pray for me. I had been going to mass and attending Eucharistic adoration previous to this but I felt ostracised within my church and community (because of this sin) and that made it difficult to attend, I often hid where no one could see me and having been almost refused communion once by a lay person was afraid when going to receive. After this I had another dream where I was in the basilica in Medgugorje and was allowed to be in the presence of the Host, then I was given the Blessed Sacrament to carry by a priest to the alter for adoration, it was such a privilege. There was so much relief in this dream that I was able to receive communion without fear following it, it was as if I had been given permission that I could and when I went to Eucharistic adoration I felt closer to Jesus as if the shame which was keeping me from being with Him previously had lifted. I have felt the love of the Blessed Mother in a way I never knew before and I believe she has helped me because she loves us and only wants us to know and love her Son.
I am still on my journey and maybe one day will get to see Medugorje in the flesh, until then I have MaryTV to help me pray and my rosary from the hill there to keep Medugorje in my heart always.
Hello, I was a Baptist pastor for twenty-seven years. During the last few years of my ministry, I travelled to Medjugorje on pilgrimage with Catholic friends a number of times. I was also studying the Catholic faith, reflecting and praying about whether to become a Catholic Christian.
At Medjugorje, I
Hello, I was a Baptist pastor for twenty-seven years. During the last few years of my ministry, I travelled to Medjugorje on pilgrimage with Catholic friends a number of times. I was also studying the Catholic faith, reflecting and praying about whether to become a Catholic Christian.
At Medjugorje, I was introduced to my mother Mary with whom I have an ongoing relationship. Protestants are not told that they have a mother, i.e. Mary. My life was profoundly changed through my visits to Medjugorje.
I am please to say that at Easter Vigil, 2019, I became a Roman Catholic Christian. All praise and honour to our God. I am now active in my parish. This is fruit of Medjugorje.
I have pictures of my confirmation into the Church and look forward to returning to Medjugorje in the fall.
Alan Orser
In june 2000, I spent two weeks in Medjugorie. One day I had nspiration to climb to the hill where Virgin Mary appeared for the first time. There were millions of stones. I walked in direction of the Cross. There in front of the Cross, I received a locution, a...more
In june 2000, I spent two weeks in Medjugorie. One day I had nspiration to climb to the hill where Virgin Mary appeared for the first time. There were millions of stones. I walked in direction of the Cross. There in front of the Cross, I received a locution, a sweet voice talked to me:"Pick me up!". I pick up my left foot and under it was a triangular stone (9 cms long x 7 cms large x 5 cms high) with a beautiful engraving of Virgin Mary with Jesus in her arms and a small heart on the chest of Jesus. I asked a sign to Virgin Mary long time ago to confirm her apparitions in Medjugorie. I received it!...Mary. tgold me then :"I am here, Michel!...This souvenir is on my work table...
We really have to pray so hard for the priests and consecrated religious, as Our Lady asks. These days I felt so sad because here no priest spoke about Divine Mercy and the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday; moreover few people know about Medjugorje, there is an attempt to ignore...more
We really have to pray so hard for the priests and consecrated religious, as Our Lady asks. These days I felt so sad because here no priest spoke about Divine Mercy and the celebration of Divine Mercy Sunday; moreover few people know about Medjugorje, there is an attempt to ignore these two present events, so important for the Christian life, for humanity and eternal life. They say it is like any other "devotion", people can do it if they want. We really have to pray for the priests, because they have great influence on the population, even when people do not consider themselves religious. When the priests change for better, the population also changes for better, turns to God.
Thank you, Gospa, for calling us into community through prayer with MaryTV. Thank you for the daily rosary with Cathy and Denis. Thank you for giving us a daily intercessor, Saint, who accompanies us in our prayers for that day in a special way. I have had many graces through...more
Thank you, Gospa, for calling us into community through prayer with MaryTV. Thank you for the daily rosary with Cathy and Denis. Thank you for giving us a daily intercessor, Saint, who accompanies us in our prayers for that day in a special way. I have had many graces through these saints and answered prayers, giving me hope and strength to face the temptations and accusations of satan, the Accuser, who once we fail delights in condemning us. MaryTV is certainly Gospa's doing and Satan's undoing! Daily we are reminded of the unending Love and Mercy in the Presence of God. MaryTV proclaims with Gospa, "I have come to tell you that God exists." Today, after Mass, I joined Cathy and Denis for the Rosary with a heavy heart for my sons and their anger with the church and their anger with God. In the past, I have asked St. Matt Talbot to intercede for them. And, today's Saint pulled from the basket was St. Matt Talbot. I am continually amazed at how God is so concerned with each one of us and hears each of our prayers.
Made a prayer request for my lost glasses as I had looked all over for them and was quite upset. Hours before the Easter Vigil took one last look and they were downstairs right in front of me. Had looked for them for several days!
I would like to offer thanksgiving to God Almighty and Our Blessed Mother, Mary for answered prayers. On April 12, 2019, I posted a prayer request on behalf of my daughter for a new job. Today, April 17, 2019, she got a job offer with great benefits. She is very...more
I would like to offer thanksgiving to God Almighty and Our Blessed Mother, Mary for answered prayers. On April 12, 2019, I posted a prayer request on behalf of my daughter for a new job. Today, April 17, 2019, she got a job offer with great benefits. She is very happy and we are grateful to all who prayed for her. Thank you Jesus!!!
please pray for world
Father Shamus suffered for a long time with a family illness which caused paralyses and blindness. But he suffered a short illness with cancer and asked us to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet for dying soul. The night he passed I received a random e-mail from Saint Faustina Divine Mercy...more
Father Shamus suffered for a long time with a family illness which caused paralyses and blindness. But he suffered a short illness with cancer and asked us to pray the Divine Mercy Chaplet for dying soul. The night he passed I received a random e-mail from Saint Faustina Divine Mercy to say the chaplet for souls which I did and I also sent the e-mail to a friend with an update to pray for Father Shamus- Father passed that evening and I believe He ran into Jesus arms.
This is not really a testimony but more of a thank you to Our Lady and to MaryTV. MaryTV is such a great source of grace to me. I go there often to hear and pray the rosary with Denis and Cathy and also to see and hear the Fruits
This is not really a testimony but more of a thank you to Our Lady and to MaryTV. MaryTV is such a great source of grace to me. I go there often to hear and pray the rosary with Denis and Cathy and also to see and hear the Fruits of Medjugorje. I have never been to Medjugorje but through MaryTV I feel like I have been there and can be present there. Thank you Blessed Mother and thank you Denis and Cathy. May God Bless you two.
Scott
Thank you, again, for Mary TV. I pray for everyone who makes this possible. This morning, praying with Denis and Cathy and listening to the testimony by Regina at the suggestion of Denis was like a small Lenten retreat. How easy it is to take faith and the presence of...more
Thank you, again, for Mary TV. I pray for everyone who makes this possible. This morning, praying with Denis and Cathy and listening to the testimony by Regina at the suggestion of Denis was like a small Lenten retreat. How easy it is to take faith and the presence of Our Lady for granted at times. Do not follow our Lady day after day with constancy and prudence. This is why Mary TV exists. To keep safe the graces she gives in Medjugorje, to keep us under her Mantle. The distractions of each day, big and small, and the temptations each day, big and small, can wear our resolve down to keep our focus on Our Mother and her message. But, day after day, Cathy and Denis are there, like us in the midst of their lives, praying. The resources, such as Fruit of Medjugorje, are there for our encouragement. Thank you, thank you, thank you!!!
Today, 18 March, it is also my Birthday, I am very happy God chose this date for me to be born, I pray and hope that I will be able to honor and be worthy of this choice of God, because He does nothing by chance; I also thank Him...more
Today, 18 March, it is also my Birthday, I am very happy God chose this date for me to be born, I pray and hope that I will be able to honor and be worthy of this choice of God, because He does nothing by chance; I also thank Him for one more year of Life here: if we are still alive this is because we still have something to do on Earth.
Just a thank you to Denis and Cathy for the untold sacrifices they have made in their life together to enable us to have MaryTV. This website is such a blessing for so many of us. You are both in my prayers.
Testimony
Weeks ago, on January 31, 2019 . I put in prayer requests for Clarence ( next to Mary) and Mary (sitting in chair) my co workers Grandmapents.
I'm asking for your prayers for my grandparents. At 99 and 97 years old, they are here now from Connecticut, camping for
...more
Testimony
Weeks ago, on January 31, 2019 . I put in prayer requests for Clarence ( next to Mary) and Mary (sitting in chair) my co workers Grandmapents.
I'm asking for your prayers for my grandparents. At 99 and 97 years old, they are here now from Connecticut, camping for the winter. I just got word that my grandfather (Clarence) had to be hospitalized earlier today for a heart issue and internal bleeding. I would appreciate your prayers for him and my grandma (Mary) as they navigate the situation. They are two peas in a pod and have been married for 81 years so there's nothing that he's going through that isn't upsetting her just as much, or more.
Thanks so much.
Clarence will be 100 years old next week and they are doing great!
Thank you Blessed Mother for answering my request,
I had been feeling a lack of peace, just a little off. Instead of getting up to go to Mass on my days off, I had been sleeping in. I had excused it because I had gotten up during the night and thought, "I need my sleep." I also had...more
I had been feeling a lack of peace, just a little off. Instead of getting up to go to Mass on my days off, I had been sleeping in. I had excused it because I had gotten up during the night and thought, "I need my sleep." I also had let my morning prayer go for a few days due to busyness. I also have been reading St. Teresa of Avila's autobiography and felt convicted about my vanity, distractions, and compromises but justified them with thoughts like, "This was back then. I don't need to be THIS single-minded, THIS outspoken against the ways of our culture..." I lost more peace.
I listened into Denis and Cathy's rosary (2/11) and wow! Denis was speaking right to me in the beginning. Be single-minded! DO NOT BECOME COMPLACENT!!! Be faithful in the present moment! Do not let the enemy separate you! Do not compare yourself to others! " I felt convicted and turned around in the same moment. The peace that passes all understanding started to flood my soul!
Then, Cathy told the story of the little sheep on the wrong side of the fence, frantically trying to get back inside with the fold. I had slipped through a small crack in my resolve. I had begun to take for granted the daily Mass! I had begun to think I was "good enough," that I didn't need to strive to grow closer to God. I wanted to coast for a bit...
Praying with Cathy and Denis brought me back to myself, my single mind, my single heart for Our Lady's intentions. Our Lady is such a faithful mother! I am so thankful for this ministry!
A few years ago I met a remarkable man, Jose Camara, who has had 1260 statues of Our Lady hand-made and sent to churches and schools worldwide at his own expense. I'm an author, and Jose asked me to write a book about Fatima, which I did: "Fatima 2017". I...more
A few years ago I met a remarkable man, Jose Camara, who has had 1260 statues of Our Lady hand-made and sent to churches and schools worldwide at his own expense. I'm an author, and Jose asked me to write a book about Fatima, which I did: "Fatima 2017". I have just released another book, "Lourdes 2019" which describes the events at Lourdes and the life of Bernadette, set in the context of world history. I pray that these books and Jose's statues will help draw souls to the love of Mary.
I went to Medjugorje with my sister and my son last year, and ever since, we have been experiencing tremendous changes in our lives. We went to one of the apparitions Mirjana had and the next day we also ran into Ivan at the Apparition Hill....
The hardships in our
I went to Medjugorje with my sister and my son last year, and ever since, we have been experiencing tremendous changes in our lives. We went to one of the apparitions Mirjana had and the next day we also ran into Ivan at the Apparition Hill....
The hardships in our family situation/personal lives still are remaining... but we don't forget to pray with Our Lady. We believe someday things will get resolved by God's will, because He knows the best for us. We have our trust in Him. Our faith got strengthened and we desire to get closer to God more and more. We watch Mary TV every day and night, and it teaches us a lot about our Catholic faith, Our God's love for us. Whenever we feel lost and weary for the troubles we experience everyday, we often watch Our Gospa at the hill and the Cross on the Krizevac on Mary TV. And also we like to watch the Fruit of Medjugorje a lot. One day I was watching Eucharistic adoration through Mary TV, and saw a white light shaped cross coming out of the Holy Host. It was such a brief moment but I instantly felt a great peace... Thank you so much Mary TV! Thank you Denis, Thank you Cathy! 🙂
I hope to return soon to Medjugorje, the experience of 2 years ago was already tremendous, without anything prepared, many favors and thanks of the Holy Mother arose. I am another person, both spiritually and personally. There lives very close to heaven, Every day I enter this page and I
I hope to return soon to Medjugorje, the experience of 2 years ago was already tremendous, without anything prepared, many favors and thanks of the Holy Mother arose. I am another person, both spiritually and personally. There lives very close to heaven, Every day I enter this page and I see the Gospa from the webcam, also in Redgospa and in others, ..But this website is very particular because it is seen live and days like today, which have to be hard, because of the cold and snow, people are still climbing, I went up in August with more than 38 degrees on the descent but it's the same! ! I'm about to bet that those who are now climbing are not cold. Thank you Queen of Peace for having changed my life, thanks to MaryTV for continuing there and blessings.
Note: if you could put a little more zoom to see it closer would be appreciated, thank you very much.
Our Blessed Mother insists that we forgive one another to be like Her Son. But, we all have that one person who has hurt us, that we resent, that we just don't like. A few months ago, whenever I prayed, the person came to my mind. She is not someone...more
Our Blessed Mother insists that we forgive one another to be like Her Son. But, we all have that one person who has hurt us, that we resent, that we just don't like. A few months ago, whenever I prayed, the person came to my mind. She is not someone I see very often. So, after a bit, I began to begrudgingly add her to my prayer intentions for the rosaries and Masses I attended. I did not really expect anything to happen as a result. A few days before Christmas, I had to interact with her, and I was shocked at how much love I felt for her. So much so, I went to hug her. She looked as shocked as I felt. Then, few days later, she invited me into her home when I was dropping something off. I stayed ten minutes and it was easy. The result? I feel so much LIGHTER! Jesus and Mary are begging us to let them give us freedom and joy! Wow.
What a beautiful testimony on Fruit of Medjugorje this week. Patrick your sharing was just incredible. Deeply touched.
God bless you
i am so grateful for having gone twice to MEDJUGORJE, my life has changed so much! my physical situation has only changed partially, but still. i am so humbled by how GREAT GOD IS!!! I AM ALSO GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE ASSISTED ME IN ANY WAY BEFORE,...more
i am so grateful for having gone twice to MEDJUGORJE, my life has changed so much! my physical situation has only changed partially, but still. i am so humbled by how GREAT GOD IS!!! I AM ALSO GRATEFUL FOR ALL THE PEOPLE WHO HAVE ASSISTED ME IN ANY WAY BEFORE, DURING OR AFTER BOTH TRIPS. I AM SO GRATFUL FOR MARYTV.TV (MARY TV)!!! MIKE, I CAN NEVER SAY 'THANK YOU ENOUGH, SO, THANK YOU FOREVER INSTEAD, REWARD IN HEAVEN IS GREAT FOR YOU AND ALL ASSISTING,. GOD BLESS!!!. DENISE PS. I KNOW, AS WELL AS GOSPA KNOWS IT WAS NOT EASY ON ANYONE, CONCERNING BOTH TRIPS. PEACE OUT!!!!
Hello my name is veronica and i wanted to share with you about my son. i came with my son to Medjugorje 19th May 2018, My son has a learning disability he cannot read and right and he is on the Autistic spectrum, David did not know the Rosary and
Hello my name is veronica and i wanted to share with you about my son. i came with my son to Medjugorje 19th May 2018, My son has a learning disability he cannot read and right and he is on the Autistic spectrum, David did not know the Rosary and because of his difficulty struggled to understand so i told him just to hold the rosary in his hand. We had the most amazing experience when we got home David know how to say the rosary by him self, i just wanted to share this with you, we will be coming again, Thank you Holy Mother its amazing.
Veronica xx
I have a iPhone but don't no how to use it. Mum wants to share how she was healed today of all her pain in her back and ribs. God bless you! Mum said it a long a story! Mum is the lady who gave the pink shirt to Dennis...more
I have a iPhone but don't no how to use it. Mum wants to share how she was healed today of all her pain in her back and ribs. God bless you! Mum said it a long a story! Mum is the lady who gave the pink shirt to Dennis 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Thank you, Denis, Cathy and Mary TV Team for guiding us closer to Jesus through Mary and for helping us grow spiritually especially in this time of grace.I don't know what I would do without Mary TV.
Bless you and all the shipmates!
I was in Medjugorje for the first time in August 2018 and my visit coincided with the youth festival. What an amazing and life changing experience. Maybe let me begin by explaining how I ended up going to Merdjugjore. I did not know about Merdjugjore at all until I met
I was in Medjugorje for the first time in August 2018 and my visit coincided with the youth festival. What an amazing and life changing experience. Maybe let me begin by explaining how I ended up going to Merdjugjore. I did not know about Merdjugjore at all until I met a friend in September 2017 during a retreat in North Wales. She was the one who told me about Medjugorje. I wasn’t really interested then until June/July 2018 when I felt a strong inner urge to go - hence my trip in August 2018.
In Merdjugorje I had a personal experience that has stuck with me. One day I told a Polish lady who was also staying at the same B&B about a dream I had several years ago and her interpretation related to when Jesus asked Peter three times if he loved him. I did not think much of it until when I went confession a few days later - the priest said for my penance I was asked ro read and reflect on John 21, which is about Jesus asking Peter three times if he loved him.
I want to thank Our Blessed Mother for drawing me to Merdjugorje in her own time. I learnt a lot from fellow Catholics and have grown in my faith. I learnt that the holy rosary should be the rhythm of my life. Since returning from Merdjugorje I have been blessed with a new less stressful job, and an opportunity to develop new skills in other areas. Ave Maria, gratia plena!!
I want to thank whoever prayed for my mentally ill brother who was going through a very difficult time. After I put him on our prayer
request last week, he was out of 4.0 restraints and had become non-episodic for the past week.
The next challenge is that he would...more
I want to thank whoever prayed for my mentally ill brother who was going through a very difficult time. After I put him on our prayer
request last week, he was out of 4.0 restraints and had become non-episodic for the past week.
The next challenge is that he would take his medicine on his regular schedule instead of being episodic (irregular). The doctors want to try a new treatment for him which may be promising but he has to be on his regular schedule for the medicine. Prayers would help and thank you in advance for whoever is able to prayer for him..
In the last 7 years its been 3 times since I have tried to book my trip to Medjugorje. My health prevented me from coming as I suffer from severe mental illness in the last 13 years. I have had the desire to come to Medjugorje since I was 13...more
In the last 7 years its been 3 times since I have tried to book my trip to Medjugorje. My health prevented me from coming as I suffer from severe mental illness in the last 13 years. I have had the desire to come to Medjugorje since I was 13 years old, I am now 43 years old so you can see how many prayers have been requested. I booked 7 years ago to go on a pilgrimage with my daughter but unfortunately I was hospitalised and was not allowed to leave the country. Then again beginning this year I was about to book a pilgrimage but this time, a family member told me not to go without my husband. So I then prayed even harder begging our Lady to intercede on my behalf to help me find a way to get to Medjugorje. 6 months ago I received gifts from Medjugorje a rosary bead and a large Miraculous medal. I left the medal for my husband to wear freely in order for our Lady to inspire my husband to come. Now finally with the help of our Lady, my husband and 2 youngest children will be flying to Medjugorje next may on my birthday May 22. It pays to persevere in prayer to Our Blessed Mother because you don't know when she will surprise you with these wonderful gifts.
Hi Cathy & Denis: It's been almost two years since I started praying for a special intention and my prayers have been answered. I want to thank Our Blessed Mother and Our Lord, Jesus. And I want to thank you for your prayers and all that you do. It is...more
Hi Cathy & Denis: It's been almost two years since I started praying for a special intention and my prayers have been answered. I want to thank Our Blessed Mother and Our Lord, Jesus. And I want to thank you for your prayers and all that you do. It is the greatest comfort to turn on Marytv and be able to view Apparition Hill and Cross Mountain and to hear you pray the rosary.. God Bless, Tom
Our sweet Mother Mary has helped me and my family so many times in my 53 years that I want to tell her "thank you Mother" for your love and friendship. But I must share with my shipmates two most recent "acts of love" by our Mother and her precious,
Our sweet Mother Mary has helped me and my family so many times in my 53 years that I want to tell her "thank you Mother" for your love and friendship. But I must share with my shipmates two most recent "acts of love" by our Mother and her precious, sweet Son. About six months ago I frantically
called Kathy and her sweet captain Dennis, asking if they knew anyone down here in Texas that would have a Prayer cloth that I could borrow quickly as my older brother Michael, who has battle diabetes all his life, had a bad infection settle into his body and was very close to death. He was administered last rites, which tells you that it was very serious. Kathy and Dennis graciously sent our family a cloth and
we prayed the rosary over Michael with the prayer cloth. Our Lord, through the help of our sweet Mother
granted a miracle and saved Michael's life. He did however loose his foot to the bad infection but his life was saved and he learned that life is a gift even if you have to learn how to walk with a prosthetic.
Our special Prayer Cloth is kept in a special place next to our family statue of Our Sweet Mother Mary
on our mantel and is passed around to any family member who may need it. Recently, our son in law Steven, who recently became catholic, got a bad injury to his leg. Just a freak accident that resulted in a hospital stay and that nearly lost his foot because of a bad infection. We prayed with our prayer cloth again
and his foot was saved. The doctors told him he was very close to loosing his leg. Steven is still healing but is on the mend. So with great thanks to Kathy, Dennis, Our Sweet Mother and Our Lord and Savior.
our prayers were answered.
What a beautiful 2018 Youth Festival ! I especially like watching the evening Mass. Our dedicated Shepherds, the angelic choir, excellent orchestra, the large crowd of the faithful and the excellent work by the MaryTV crew made this most memorable. Praise be Jesus and Mary !
What an amazing 2018 Youth Festival ! Our Shepherds, the angelic choir, wonderful orchestra, the huge crowd of faithful and the incredible work of the MaryTV crew made this the most memorable festival. I watched most evening Mass's and was overwhelmed with peace, joy and awe at such a Mass....more
What an amazing 2018 Youth Festival ! Our Shepherds, the angelic choir, wonderful orchestra, the huge crowd of faithful and the incredible work of the MaryTV crew made this the most memorable festival. I watched most evening Mass's and was overwhelmed with peace, joy and awe at such a Mass. Congratulations to all who made this miracle happen. Praise be Jesus and Mary forever. P.S. - Happy Birthday Mother Mary !
Thank God and thank you both for bringing us closer to God via live Mary tv. Deep in tears and struggles of life, I have prayed a lot for my husband and adult daughter (24) to be converted in their hearts, and me too. Years ago, I "studied" the story...more
Thank God and thank you both for bringing us closer to God via live Mary tv. Deep in tears and struggles of life, I have prayed a lot for my husband and adult daughter (24) to be converted in their hearts, and me too. Years ago, I "studied" the story of the 6 six child visionaries of Medjugorje and others in Lourdes, Rwanda, Japan and Fatima. I watched in late July, my faith grew, thank God! I began praying the Rosary without a rosary, but the golden cross pendant on my neck, thank God. I learned to pray in love and peace without labour, I was raised Baptist so I just learned the scriptural basis for recognizing Mary our Mother as the Mother of Jesus filled with Holy Spirit, knowing that Her place in Heaven is one of amazing love, peace and power. I continued to pray without ceasing, even while doing chores. Within one week, much of our sins have been brought to surface, I asked God to burn out every sinful thing from us and out of our home and to restore our family in His love. Now, I still cried my eyes out, in repentance for much, touched by the love of Mary our Mother but it's good to know exactly what to pray about and I now know that Mary our Mother, prays for us and is near, she told us that Jesus Christ is also near and advocates for us in the courts of Heaven. I know that Mary our Mother cares deeply for families.I pray and ask for help, for prayer and guidance/advice, and for us to make the journey to Medjugoje. Pray for us, Cheyenne/daughter, Jimmy/husband. I pray for you both and that your work will continue to produce great results in the conversion of hearts and saving of souls. God bless and keep you always, Janice.
Minęło 10 lat kiedy po raz pierwszy byłam w Medjugorje.To tu,przed 10 cioma laty zostałam uwolniona od ciężkiego grzechu-masturbacji.Od samego dzieciństwa tkwiłam w tym bagnie,które wraz z wiekiem było coraz większe.To Maryja uprosiła m iłaske uwolnienia.To w Medjugorje odbyłam pierwszą spowiedź życia.Nie potrafie wyrazić tych wszystkich łask i dziwnych zdarzeń
...more
Minęło 10 lat kiedy po raz pierwszy byłam w Medjugorje.To tu,przed 10 cioma laty zostałam uwolniona od ciężkiego grzechu-masturbacji.Od samego dzieciństwa tkwiłam w tym bagnie,które wraz z wiekiem było coraz większe.To Maryja uprosiła m iłaske uwolnienia.To w Medjugorje odbyłam pierwszą spowiedź życia.Nie potrafie wyrazić tych wszystkich łask i dziwnych zdarzeń które towarzyszyły mi podczas każdej pielgrzymki do tego świętego miejsca.Byłam 4 razy,lecz myślami jestem tam każdego prawie dnia.Tęsknię do Medjugorje,To dzięki temu miejscu,dzieki Maryi która nie opuszcza nas zrozumiałam prawdziwą wiarę i miłość Jezusa i Maryi.Wszyscy którzy mają możliwość powinni pojechać do tego cudownego miejsca na spotkanie z Maryją.Chociaż jej nie zobacza fizycznie to Ona i tak jest z nami wszystkimi w tym cudownym miejscu.Kocham Cie Maryjo.Mateńko proszę zaproś do siebie nasze dzieci .Nie opuszczaj ich Mateńko.Uproś łaske wolności dla zięcia i głęboką wiarę dla moich bliskich i naprawienie wszelkiego zła w ich życiu.Pozdrawiam Ciebie Matko.AVE MARYA-niech śpiewa cały świat.
Translation:
It's been 10 years since I was in Medjugorje for the first time. Here, 10 years ago, I was freed from the heavy sin-masturbation. From my childhood I was stuck in this swamp, which with age was getting bigger. It was Mary who asked me to release. in Medjugorje, I had my first confession of life. I can not express all the favors and strange events that accompanied me during every pilgrimage to this holy place. I was 4 times, but I think there is almost every day. I'm looking forward to Medjugorje. It's thanks to this place, thanks to Mary who does not leave us, I understand the true faith and love of Jesus and Mary. All who have the opportunity should go to this wonderful place to meet Mary. Although we do not see her physically, she is with us all in this wonderful place. I love you, Mary. Please, invite our children to come. Do not leave them, Mother. Give me the grace of freedom for my son-in-law and deep give me faith for my relatives and fix all evil in their lives. I greet you, Mother. AVE MARY, let her sing the whole world
This isn't a testimony, rather a "thank you" to Denis and Cathy for all that they do. I am confident that I am not the only one who is grateful to the both of you for your tireless dedication. There have been too many times in the past few years...more
This isn't a testimony, rather a "thank you" to Denis and Cathy for all that they do. I am confident that I am not the only one who is grateful to the both of you for your tireless dedication. There have been too many times in the past few years where I had no one to turn to and nowhere to turn. During those times, I always found something here that helped me to pick myself back up and carry on. God bless the both of you, and may Our Blessed Mother bestow on you many special blessings and graces.
Praised be to Jesus Christ!
Last 2 years ago,I prayed to Mama Mary's intercession for the healing of my friend Reynaldo.He is now healthy & cured of his kidney ailments.Thank you my dear mother.
About one week ago I asked for prayers. Suddenly, pain was running wild in my entire body. I stabbing pains in hands and feet
achy pains in my knees, back and shoulders and chest and my neck was stiff. One day, I was washing the dishes
which usually hurt my
About one week ago I asked for prayers. Suddenly, pain was running wild in my entire body. I stabbing pains in hands and feet
achy pains in my knees, back and shoulders and chest and my neck was stiff. One day, I was washing the dishes
which usually hurt my hands, when I realized I no longer had pain anywhere. Thank You, shipmates. Mary TV has been my lifeline not
just now, but for a long time.
Dear Blessed Mother, thank you for your intercession on behalf of my son for employment. He attended the interview and was hired on the spot for the job he so much wanted. All this after 3 years of unemployment and almost 3 years of underemployment. Thank you, Holy Mother, for your charity and love for us.
after medjugorje I have been blessed- I got a buskers licence and have earned some revenue ,my band is free to perform and the contracts and ministry will arrive in this season. I was diagnosed erroneously with schizophrenia and am blessed to be only suffering post traumatic. my wife is well and fit and I am working 24 hours a day hopefully this will continue as I work for the vineyards glory.
Praised be Jesus and Mary! I can’t thank Mike Nolan enough for the pilgrimage of a life time. It has been twenty eight years since I had been to Medjugorje and through Mary tv this last year, I began to hear the call to return and to bring my teenage daughter. Through Gods grace, the money was providentially provided and my husband, daughter and I set out for Medjugorje on June 25th. Mike gave us an awesome talk on pilgrimage on the bus from Split to Medjugoje really preparing us to receive the graces that were to come. I wish I had taken notes. ( I did take notes on some of his later daily talks). When I saw Saint James Church looming in front of the bus, I wept. I felt “I’m home”. The village was built up, but it seemed it was able to handle more pilgrims and I had the sense there was to be a new wave of Marian graces. I was so happy to be there! Every morning Michael led us in a beautiful rosary with meditations and song and he arranged for us to have Franjo as our daily guide. I can’t say enough about what I learned from Franjo, beyond anything I expected. He treated us not as tourists but as pilgrims with whom he shared amazing spiritual insights into the early days of the apparitions and what Our Lady was now asking of us. He and Mike taught us how to pray in a deeper way through all his talks in all the holy places in Medjugorje and through his prayerful presence , and also solicitously watched our every step in climbing up and down the hills. There was deep prayer but there was also joy. Everything was a rich prayerful experience. Our priest, Fr Drew, even had an evening of payer and healing for us. Yet we also had joyful times of laughing and feasting in our pensions and on excursions and became so close to each other as pilgrims not only in prayer but in dining out or other excursions. One beautiful thing for me was to see my teenage daughter soaking in the graces of Medjugorje. In fact, when it came time to leave Medjugorje and head to Rome she told me she didn’t want to leave Medjugorje. What a privilege we had in being present for Mirjanas apparition while there! One of my daughters friend’s mothers told me how much she notices a change in her since she returned and she now makes going to daily Mass a priority which is amazing for a 17 year old. She did tell me how much she learned from Mike. And my husband, who had a little hesitation, thanked me so much for encouraging him to come. Not only have I received graces but our marriage has really been blessed. I returned home with such a deeper desire to pray, a deeper sense of Union with Jesus and Mary, and a greater sense of faith, hope and love. For any one who has the desire to go to Medjugorje, I would recommend to pray as the Lord really provided the means for us to get there in a way that I never imagined. Other pilgrims said the same. And although I never met Michael Nolan before and have no previous connection with the Nolan family, I can’t recommend Mike enough as a pilgrim guide. He was truly a gifted leader and mentor and although I used to lead pilgrimage groups myself in the 1980s I couldn’t hold a candle to him in the way that he led us to Our Lady and the heart of Medjugorje. Thank you Mike Nolan and Marytv because I can say that I have profoundly and radically changed by coming home again to Medjugorje in a new way with Pilgrim Path and a beautiful group of people from teens to older adults whom Our Lady seemed to handpick for our journey. She shared our joy in responding to her call. Praised be Jesus and Mary for giving us the grace to go and to be awakened in a new way to the importance of living the messages
When I come on line at night I see the Cross on the moutain lit up. It's 6:30 our time and 12:30 Medjugorje time. Is anyone else seeing the cross lit up? Just the cross not the base. I want to believe. Is Mary TV displaying the cross? Thank you
When I come on line at night I see the Cross on the moutain lit up. It's 6:30 our time and 12:30 Medjugorje time. Is anyone else seeing the cross lit up? Just the cross not the base. I want to believe. Is Mary TV displaying the cross? Thank you
Jennifer, the parish has installed lights on the Cross and they light them up periodically. It is not a miracle, but it is beautiful!
Thank you Blessed Mother for so many blessings!! I was able to become a monthly donor to Mary TV. $25 is enough. I am so happy that I can claim in my heart that I... AM A SHIPMATE. THANK YOU!
IN April 2017 I was in Medjugorje. Staying at Domas Damar near the Risen Christ. I got up pre dawn one morning to attend the over night adoration and I thought that I would stop by the Risen Christ statue on my way to the Church. While I was there alone looking at the statue in the dark it began to weep very profusely. The water poured from the head and hands and side of the corpus!! It was a dry evening but it was unexplainable that it was pouring all over the concrete. I thought that it was amazing but I was on my way to adoration and I didn't want to be too sidelined as it was not anything as wonderful as the Host that I was on my way to see..
First and foremost, I wish to tell my story to honor of Our Lady Queen of Peace and Her Precious Son Jesus. My visit to Medjugorje began this year, June 19th through the 28th. I don't recall what day that I experienced my short and vivid vision, but it was during a rainy wet evening on top of Apparition hill near where Our Lady's appearance to Ivan's prayer group that I had experienced while I had my eyes closed and was in prayer. I suddenly had a vivid vision of Our Lord's crucified body in gold, nailed to a golden cross and behind the cross was brilliant streams of light radiating out from behind the cross. I suddenly open my eyes because I wasn't sure what was happening and then closed them and watched as this image slowly faded away. I'm not sure what meaning it had meant for me as I continue to be puzzled by the significance of my experience. After Our Lady's apparition was completed, I proceeded to descend down the hill when I suddenly slipped and fell to the ground. I asked Our Lady if she would be so kind as to take my right hand and help me down the hill and asked my Guardian Angel to take hold of my left hand. I stood up and after ten feet, I slipped and fell again. This time it struck fear into me because I was still at the top of the hill and thought I will never get down safely. When suddenly a young lady from Czechoslovakia (Jana) took me by the right arm and hand and a young man from Bucharest (Paul) took me by the left arm and hand and stood me upright from the rocks and mud. May God Bless them both as they helped me down the entire hill safely. I know I would fell several times and perhaps injured myself. So was this Our Lady's help and answer for me when I asked for her hand? I truly believe she was there and in control of the entire situation with the help of Jana and Paul they got me down safely from the slippery rocks and mud. I'll always remember this experience and always remember Jana and Paul in my prayers.
I was in Medjugorje for the first time in May 2018. Our parish priest/spiritual guide said to us...People come to Medjugorje looking to find God, and they find themselves. I thought I understood what that meant, but in the early hours of this morning, I realized that statement in a totally different way. It made me decide to know, without compromise or hesitation, what I believe in the depths of my soul, and be willing to profess it no matter the consequence, especially since there are only two choices. Our Lord's Victory and Promise to us supersedes everything of this world. Better to know our answer before the test.
On my last trip to Medjugorje in 1993 I was blessed to smell Mary's roses after singing my Medjugorje song! Thank you Jesus and Mary for the many blessings you have bestowed on us!
Today, when I went to pray for each prayer request, I could see how families are being attacked, the countless attempts to destroy the human being and the families, financially, by separation, addictions, drugs, all evil fighting against the Family, so much suffering! Let's pray a LOT, ask God to protect, help, give strength and courage and show all His Way.
Congratulations, Cathy, Denis & Family, I am just looking at your beautiful baby girl! I will also be a grandma again (I already have four grandchildren), twice: next September and next December, maybe in Christmas! It is a huge God's Blessing, let's pray for all the babies, parents and families, and be grateful! Some people want to kill them, so deeply sad, but other are so generous!
A new challenge: tomorrow the decriminalization of euthanasia will be voted in the Portuguese Parliament. In Fatima Our Lady told that the dogma of Faith will be never lost in Portugal, so let's pray again for Life, let's go on praying for the conversion of people, as She is always asking us in Medjugorje.
I want to thank Cathy and Denis for their presence and courage, in spite of everything, during these beautiful but also very hard last days. I am praying for your Family and special intentions. We also must keep praying for conversion, because even God can not interfere in men decisions as He respects human free will. None of the prayers for Ireland was lost! A lot of other countries already have had the same results, because evil and darkness are now dominating the Human hearts and mind. We have tot pray, pray, pray, just like Our Mother asked us to do again this same day. THANKS!
Today a young colleague was telling me: "Another problem here is that people have not Faith. In school the teachers teach us, since we are very young children, not to believe in God, they teach that God, Faith, prayers are superstitions." I was surprised for her consciousness of this big problem here: try to keep people far away from God! But also because I did not know they officially teach not to believe, not to pray, since they are little children, since 3 years old!
During my last pilgrimage to Medjugorje, my sister, Phyllis, and I prayed for my sister's friend, Henry Hill who has cancer and has never been baptized. He was brought up in a family with no faith even though some of his children are Baptist. The prayers and interceding to Our Lady never ceased and last week, Henry Hill was baptized by a Catholic priest. He is now ready to meet the Lord with the soul of a baby.
Dear brothers and sisters in christ, my husband lost job since 2months and i have submitted prayer request here.
By Gods grace and with your prayer support God blessed us with a good job.
Thank god and thanking each one of you.
Praise God
Amen
If everyone who asks for prayer could go to prayer requests everyday and pray for herself/himself and the others in the same page, there would be about 20 people praying everyday for each other, PRAYING TOGETHER, like a FAMILY. I am very happy because in May 13 celebration of Apparitions, in Fatima, Portugal, they were officially praying for catholic Chinese all over the world, the Emeritus Bishop of Hong Kong celebrated the Mass, he is a Chinese who lived in Hong Kong and studied in seminar in Macau, long time ago.
Thanks Jesus and mother Mary for favours granted
When I can I like to hear the testimony of Fruits of Medjugorje, also Father Leon Pereira.
When I go to Prayer Requests, almost everyday, and I read one by one, pray for one by one on the first page, I can feel like the person who wrote each prayer feels, because some situations I also went through, other situations people I know went through. Sometimes it is so hard! But when we pray together, we feel close to that person which is our brother or sister in God, we feel close to him/her. I also think that that person also feels better when he/she knows other people are also praying for him/her, like a real Family. So, PLEASE LET'S PRAY FOR THESE PRAYER REQUESTS EVERYDAY, let people know we are also praying for them, that they can count on us, no matter we do not know each other, let´s be a real Internet Prayer Group, thanks!
Now everyday I go to see the Prayer Requests and I pray for all the requests on first page: I read one by one, after I read each one I pray : "Jesus, help her/him/them", and I click on "I prayed for you", and so on, till the last one of the first page, at least, because I think this is so, so important, so people can know there is someone with them, praying for them. We are a Family, God´s Family, so let´s pray everyday for each other, to be in the Communion of Saints. It is also so good for the one is praying for others, being close during their difficult moments. Thanks, Mary TV, for this opportunity of Family communion!
Thank you to Our Lady, Her Son Jesus and St Joseph for answers to prayers. Our son in law was going through a hard time regarding his mental health with reference to his job. Today we learned he is to be reinstated as a nurse which is his true vocation.
Thank you to Our Lady, Her Son Jesus and St Joseph for answers to prayers. Our son in law was going through a hard time regarding his mental health with reference to his job. Today we learned he is to be reinstated as a nurse which is his true vocation.
Thank you to all who prayed for us. A Mass of thanksgiving will be said.
Sent from my iPad
Thanks
Lorretta
Divine Mercy was celebrated at my parish for the first time today. I had many Divine Mercy resources for parishioners in the vestibule which included blessed medals From Medjugorje. A lady came up to me and told me that I had given her a medal from Medjugorje a couple of years ag after one of my pilgrimages. She gave the medal to a neighbor who was an alcoholic. That neighbor has now been sober for one and a half years. Many blessed medals were taken today as well as Divine Mercy prayer cards and Divine Mercy 8” by 10 “ pictures of the Divine Mercy Jesus as well as Divine Mercy rosaries. Many people came to celebrate the Divine Mercy devotion. The grace was flowing!
This is a praise report on how the Our Lady at the Most Holy Trinity’s bidding knits her children together.
This is a praise report on how the Our Lady at the Most Holy Trinity’s bidding knits her children together.
I immigrated to the US in April 1997. Within a few weeks after arriving as I was browsing the internet I “stumbled upon” [God incidence actually] the Medjugorje website the Nolans were maintaining at that time, with messages and the history of Our Lady’s apparitions. Right away my whole being said “This is true”. Our Lady wasted no time with me! I bought VHS tapes and audio tapes from them [which they were producing on site in Medjugorje along with a religious sister]. The Nolans kept holding up high the light of Medjugorje all these years never wavering from the mission entrusted to them even in the midst of privations and persecutions. Our Lord and Our Lady have blessed them with the right people to help them carry the mission forward.
Medjugorje reveals us our individual missions. Staying focused on the mission became important to me. The message from Our Lady [see below] is both humbling and a great grace.
:Dear children! Behold, also today I want to call you to start living a new life as of today. Dear children, I want you to comprehend that God has chosen each one of you, in order to use you in His great plan for the salvation of mankind. You are not able to comprehend how great your role is in God's design. Therefore, dear children, pray so that in prayer you may be able to comprehend what God's plan is in your regard. I am with you in order that you may be able to bring it about in all its fullness. Thank you for having responded to my call. ” [January 25,1987] .
Thank you Denis, Cathy and Mike for your “yes” to the Lord. May Our Lord and Our Lady bless you and your family in this life and in the next.
This testimony is in thanksgiving to the Most Holy Trinity and Our Lady for choosing us.
Something’s afoot y'all !, but:
The joyful shout of deliverance
is heard in the tents of the righteous:
“The LORD’s right hand works valiantly; [PS 118:15]
The flowers in your home, near the image of Mary, today, the Divine Mercy Saturday, are so beautiful! Thanks for remembering about the Novena, this so important Holiday! We also remember Saint Pope John Paul II, Thanks!
Sometimes it is very hard to stay in a place where we can't go to Church, can't go to mass, to confession, to Holy communion, because the very rare churches belong to the government, not to the Church, they are not under the Pope and Vatican rules. Thanks God we have internet, we have Mary TV, Perpetual Adoration, Fatima, Vatican, Lourdes, Medjugorje Live, otherwise it would be impossible to stay here for such a long time. But after three years it begins to be very hard to stay, even though going to our countries during Summer holidays. I would like so much if we could go to Blue Cross Live, anytime, through internet. It is so peaceful, I am praying for that, so everyone in the World can get there, so so important to go and pray there, to be there during Apparitions! Please pray for me too, I need it very much, thanks!
I am so grateful to have been blessed by being able to visit Medjugorje and experience the love and miracles there. One day I stated that I did not need a miracle, but quietly asked Our Lady and Jesus to consider the healing petitions of others with me. I saw a beautiful white cross in the sky. The sun began to spin and pulsate with many colors. The clouds turned gold and then became rainbow colors with two angels kneeling praying in clouds. Awestruck, I was not fearful but so filled with joy and peace. Thank you Blessed Mother. Thank you Jesus.If you read this please send my thanks with your prayers also.
thank you for ur prayers work situation resolved on maundy thursday .grateful thanks to jesus and mother mary x
I just returned from Medjugorje. This is the second time traveling to this special place. I can only share what is in my heart. Medjugorje is a blessed place where peace can be found if one is open to the message of our Holy Mother. I felt the protection and the Love of our Blessed Mother. I have no words to explain such a mysterious and yet simple and pure love. I am grateful. When I left Medjugorje, I felt I was leaving home. For many, this may sound strange, but this is how I felt. My heart only hope to return and once again relive a piece of heaven on earth.
Please have a look on this, I think you will like it, THANKS for everything you do, for Mary TV:
http://www.gailestingumas.lt/media/tiesiogine-transliacija/
Good Morning!!!!! God bless you, I do not speak, and I do not understand anything in English, but I want to thank you, how grateful I am to say Mother of Heaven, good morning !!!, Every day, and now I'm happier, because of the cameras, and I ask that Jesus also be part of this moment so beautiful of my life, when I am sad, and when I am happy. Thank you very much to all, and I ask you to pray for all of my family, and for the whole world ... Sorry for using the space of testimonies ,,, to have many graces reached coming straight from heaven .. Thank you Jesus, Thank you Mother in Heaven....
Cathy this is not really a testimony -but a BIG THANK YOU to you and Denis....I love the "Moments with Mary" and the "Fruits of Medjugotje". Jesus and Mary speak to my heart in such big ways through you!! I PRAISE GOD FOR Marytv
God bless you, love Theresa
Dear Cathy, Dennis and Mary tv community
Last August I fulfilled my dream of 8 years and finally went to Medugorje with my husband, sister and 11 year old grandson. My grandson, Cameron was due to begin his first term at High School 2 days after our return. I had hoped that in Medugorje he would see and feel the message of Our Lady “That God Exists” and that that knowledge would guide and protect him throughout his High School years. I thought I, as an adult had something to teach Cameron about faith and it’s importance. The temperature in Medugorje was in the mid-forties and very uncomfortable and so we decided to take Cameron to The Circles so that we could all swim and get some respite from the heat. Whilst there Cameron helped me to go to the restroom as to reach it you have to manoeuvre steep stairs and I can only walk with the aid of a crutch and needed assistance. Cameron is always happy to help. The floor of the restroom was awash both inside and out, the source of which I didn’t know. A leak, dripping pool water from swimmers? I couldn’t guess and feared the worst. On the way out Cameron said “there’s a cross in that puddle Gran “ and made to pick it up. In grandmother mode I chastised him and told him of the dangers of germs. My darling grandson then showed me the beauty of being child like in our faith as we are constantly reminded, and a lesson I still needed to learn when he reached down immediately and picked up the cross which was not a complete crucifix but the figure of Jesus from a crucifix and laid it on a shelf in the wall insisting “Gran we can’t leave Jesus in a puddle.” And how magnificently right he was. Our roles had reversed and Cameron taught me what it is to revere and honour our Lord absolutely. I felt that our Blessed Mother had gently nudged me and it was me who needed to learn from the School of Medugorje not Cameron. Three nights later Cameron’s parents FaceTimed us. My son,Cameron’s father had flown to London to work on the same day as we had gone to Medugorje. My daughter-in-law was the only one at their home that week. They wanted to know if Cameron could throw any light on the appearance in their bathroom of a figure of Jesus,as you would find on a crucifix. My son had checked his Rosary and my daughter-in-law doesn’t own one. Nor is she Catholic. Cameron had brought his Rosary with him and was not missing a figure. Both Cameron and his dad have Rosaries with engravings on the cross not figures of Jesus. They had found the figure that night and it was standing upright, not lying as you would expect if it had fallen. I believe that this was our Blessed Lord’s thank you to a child who knew by instinct and purity of heart that even a depiction of Our Lord Jesus made from inexpensive metal is worthy of respect and reverence. Our little figure of Jesus is beyond value and is shinier than when it first appeared. Every time I hear you reminding us of the call to be more childlike I confess I have a little giggle because in Medugorje I saw that lesson in action and it’s now burned into my soul. I hope that my witness might be of some value to others. I spoke to Cameron to seek his permission to share this with you as it was his miracle and my lesson- Matthew 21: 16-17 From the lips of children and infants you have ordained praise
Thank you
Dear Mother Mary:
You are blessed among all women as the mother of Jesus. I wish to thank you for granting my intention from the Novena prayer to You. I am so grateful. I have confidence that the second part of my request will be answered as well. I believe
Dear Mother Mary:
You are blessed among all women as the mother of Jesus. I wish to thank you for granting my intention from the Novena prayer to You. I am so grateful. I have confidence that the second part of my request will be answered as well. I believe in Your Son and your place as my mother in heaven. Thank my Mother. I will share this good news and hope to all who believe in your powers and love for us.
Amen
25 yrs ago my conversion began through the Blessed Mother, I read Wayne Weibles books and believed; Ive had rosaries change gold, and experiences of Mother, though I have not been to Medjugorje physically, I have spiritually. I am so gratelul.
Just to thank Jesus Mary and Joseph, The Father and Holy Spirit. I am now in a new lovely home with my family. Mortgage free. That is a testimony in itself. Thanks you Lord Jesus for your blood and sacrifice - MB
A miracle occurred last year when our Pregnancy Help Center in Tempe moved across the street from a Planned Parenthood. Women started pouring into our Pregnancy Help Center until finally, after only two months, the Planned Parenthood had to relocate. That didn't stop the prayer warriors from doing their prayer vigils outside the new Planned Parenthood location. Their fervent prayer vigils gave the Pregnancy Help Center the power to take on Planned Parenthood once more by opening up a satellite office right next door to Planned Parenthood. Our beloved Bishop Thomas Olmstead blessed our Pregnancy Help Center on opening day, January 16. We are confident that with the help of our Blessed Mother Mary, Planned Parenthood will be forced to close its doors for good.
This is the year of victories for the United States of America. Our President Donald Trump was the first President to directly address the March for Life. Also, on January 22, 2018, our president proclaimed that day as National Sanctity of Human Life Day. In addition, he is clearing the way for States to De-Fund Planned Parenthood while we witness the resigning of Cecil Richards, head of Planned Parenthood. The US House passed The Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act and the Senate confirmed Pro-Life Alex Azar as the newest HHS secretary. The Senate approved Trump nominee Pro-Life Gov. Sam Brownback as Religious Freedom Ambassador. The Trump Administration created the Conscience and Religious Freedom Division of Health and Human Services to protect religious freedoms of medical professionals. This coming Monday, the Senate will vote on the Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.
All this in just 25 days. These are the days to be joyful and praise God for the triumph of the Immaculate Heart of Mary.
I recently requested prayers for my very ill brother-in-law, Bill.....He died peacefully on Sunday, January 21, 2018.....
Thank you for all your prayers.....
God Bless all who prayed for him
I have attempted several times to submit my testimony(s) but I.have had issues with my technology. I could not let this new year start without persevering to express my love and thanks to Our Blessed Mother and Mary TV for blessing my life so profoundly. I am a middle aged woman, my husband died 3 yrs.ago. We had no children. He (we) loved the Blessed Mother.He had a congenital brain tumor not detected until age 36. He died, was anointed and came back. Over the next 27 yrs. He almost died 20 times.! I took care of him at home the majority of those yrs. He was 24/7 care (could not leave him alone). I buried him on the Feast of Our Lady of Fatima.. My mother just had her 1 yr anniversary of entering Paradise a few days ago . She had Alzheimers and also had a great love of Mary. She loved listening to Mary Tv. As her disease progressed she was very tired, but rallied when she heard the Ave and pick her head up and start singing. (Thanks Dennis!) I am handicapped and homebound most of the time ( so far, I do believe in miracles). I have witnessed many. I was alone on Christmas. Prayed to Our Lady about the grief, pain etc. A priest was suppose to come 6 wks earlier to visit and have sacraments. However he called and said I could come Christmas if that's OK!!. It was such a beautiful visit. I made soup and we were both blessed. I knew our Blessed mother was responsible from the fruit of the visit. Thank you Mary TV. We will keep on sailing until we reach the shore of Heaven.
This weekend at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, every parishioner was invited to choose a Saint from Marytv’s Saint list. Members of our new Spiritual Life Commission were at each of the four entrances with a basket filled with saint cards. Everyone was so excited to draw a saint and to share their Saint with those around them. This is the first year that our parish has done this. What a blessing it was!
Last night when praying I heard, "be tender in your words, your heart and your touch".
I prayed the rosary with Denis and Cathy this morning and after turning off my phone, sat in silence. I felt a strong pull to the saint list, I turned my phone back on and opened it up. I was given a number,
very clearly . I immediately counted through the saints until I reached that number. St. Katharine of Drexel chose me, and I began shaking as I read her message. It is about being tender.
Denis, Cathy, Rosie and all of MaryTV Team, Thank you for your work bringing our Lady's messages, awareness of her presence among us and keeping our focus on her Son! I can’t tell you how much I appreciate your dedication! Praying the Rosary and listening to Fruits of Medjugorje strengthens faith and brings peace to me and people all over the world! May God bless you this Christmas. Happy New Year!
I am most thankful for this community. I unite my prayers with your prayers. The Holy Spirit ministers to my life, heart, and soul daily through Cathy’s writings. Everything in our lives can become the ordained will of God when we just surrender “thy will be done.” And, praying with this community of Our Lady gives me the strength and courage to surrender. Unconditional love and not perfection is what we give witness to in this heartbroken world.
With much gratitude, prayer, and trust in what Mary, our Mom, is able to do through MaryTV!!!
Thank you Mother Mary and to all who prayed for my son He is recovering well in rehab and was home for Christmas. He has turned back to God and asked me to take him to Midnight Mass. Praise Jesus! Please continue praying.Thank you.
I am working in PRC and today morning, December 2nd, I prayed with you, you still December 1st. I felt very joyful when Cathy said this month you/we will be praying for all those who do not know God, Jesus, the Holy Mother, THANK YOU SO MUCH! I ask everyone to pray in a special way for the population of this huge country to know God and put Him FIRST PLACE in their LIVES! It is so so urgent, thank you for praying for this intention and also for this country. I will be praying with you everyday till Christmas, thank you so much for the presence of Mary TV, it makes a huge difference here, God bless you!
After we prayed for our son Thomas to come home to Jesus and us. We heard from Thomas, Praise Jesus !!!
Continued prayers for Thomas to strengthen his relationship with Jesus
and everything else will fall into place.
I visited this sacred and beautiful land in September this year and was blown away by the peace love and feeling of our blessed mother medjugorje will always be in my heart and i look forward to returning in 2018 🙂 God bless all of you
On my first trip to Medjugorje in 1989 I saw the bottom part of Kriezevac disappear and I saw the Blessed Mother's three clouds appear for a few seconds!! This event occurred at apparition time!! Medugorje is a special place where we as Catholics are drawn closer to God, the Blessed Mother, St.Joseph, and the saints!!!
On my 3rd visit to Medjugorje June 22, went to the rising Christ garden, able to touch the oil oozing from the knee of Rising Jesus. I wiped it brought it home in a white handkerchief. I truly believe that is from Jesus himself. How can a metal ooze out oil? when no way you can see an opening whether it was put in or not.
Thank you Jesus, thank you my Mother Mary for inviting me to be a witness to the mystery of salvation began many years and being gradually fulfilled during my presence. Thank you again God. Looking forward to join you in prayer at Medjugorje soon.
Hi I came across Marytv by "God incidence" some 5 years ago and I am so Grateful to Denis and Cathy Tom Matt Rosie and amazing Beautiful team. I truly want as many people as poss to know about Marytv. Denis has a template of Marytv business cards I had some printed in England and am doing my best to distribute these wherever possible in England and Europe and would encourage whoever else out there to do this to spread the Beautiful light of Medjugorje to the world like Archbishop Hoser asked us to do. Marytv is A Beautiful gift to us and I just feel those shipmates who can help to get this Good news out need to do so❤ . Denis I hope its ok for me to write this, you and Cathy are So Incredibly Kind to us viewers giving your Love and Time to us I cant Thankyou enough. We all need to try and do our bit to help in return. Love Rita, Skelmersdale, England.
I want to thank all who were praying for Patty to find a job. She was offered a job two weeks after coming home from our pilgrimage with Mike. She is realizing that when you “ give it to our Lady” Our Lady takes care of it. Praise God and the fruits of Medjugorje.
Thank you Dennis and Cathy for Mary TV. Before you started the Rosary at 10:29 am EDT-Monday Oct. 23 the sun started to pulsate in Medjugorje! I saw this event on the internet! Dennis and Cathy, I hoped you saw this miracle!! God gave us a taste of his awesome love for us!! Thank you Blessed Mother!
On Sunday, October 15th, my Mum called me to say she was on her afternoon walk and was witnessing the miracle of the Sun. Not the first time this has happened to her outside of Medjugorje! I felt drawn to go and look at the Sun myself. Unbelievably, I witnessed it too. I just wanted to look at it forever. It was pulsating and radiating a beautiful pink. I called my daughter and her cousin outside and they also witnessed it. I believe it was a special gift from Our Lady as the day before we had participated in a public rosary procession in our local area for the 100th Anniversary of Fatima. This occurred on SUNday! I still cannot believe this precious gift from heaven as a thank you. I feel so unworthy but very blessed and joyful. God bless Marytv. We love your work.
Cathy and Denis, thankyou so much for making Apparition Hill and Cross Mountain available for me to pray at each day. I gain such hope , grace and strength from allowing those beautiful places to flow into our home each day. I pray my daily consecration at Apparition Hill each morning and as it is around midnight in Medjugorje I am amazed when I see another person there praying too. Good things are happening in my family. Peace and Blessings to you both and a safe tip back to USA. Love Jeni (praying for the Blue Cross)
I can bear witness to a miracle through the intercession of our heavenly Mother to whom I prayed fervently while in Medjugorje, for my eighteen year-old niece who recently went to live with her boyfriend, very much against our Catholic believes and who caused a lot of heartbreak for my sister and her husband. This week my sister informed me that since I had gone to Medjugorje, her daughter had been auguring a lot with her boyfriend, and today I received a message that her daughter slept at their home. Although it is early to know what she will be doing, I feel very grateful to my heavenly Mother to whom I pray every day for her intercession and to watch over all the family as it was not something that I saw possible so soon. Our Mother truly is a loving Mother who wishes us well. I humbly ask you readers to remember her in your prayers and for all youths and families who are under Satan's attack.
Thank you Denis for MaryTV!! When I watch the Mass I think about the 3 times in Medjugorje--1989, 1990, and 1993! Mary touched me in a literal and spiritual sense!! Medjugorje is a place for healing and I received healing of my mother's colon cancer death in 1988!! I am #kyjoe to UK Fans in KY but I am a really a pilgrim on a journey from this world to our heavenly home!! Thank you Blessed Mother!!
Thanks to our Lady for the favour received for my son, he was made to repeat year 12, but after prayer request the school agreed and put our son into year 13 . Thank you to all the people who prayed for him. God bless.
Mary TV! Thank you so much for streaming the Mass and Adoration of the Blessed Sacrament. One can be with Jesus and Mary and feel the Peace that is in Medjugorje. I receive so much whenever I come to this site. Jesus always lifts me up!! Again, thank you!
I put a prayer request in,(yesterday 9/15), for my sister who was so stressed and so worried about getting a ticket when she has no lisence after getting a DUI. She has a drinking problem too. She woke up this morning after her stomach in knots all week and felt like a weight had been lifted from her shoulder. She says she never will drink again and feels really good ! This is not her first DUI and she was saying she didn't think she could handle it if she had to go to jail again. But our Blessed Mother heard our prayers and my sister has completely changed ! Thank you ! Thank you !
In June I took my sister, Phyllis, to Medjugorje. This was her first time In Medjugorje. She had just finished ten months of cancer treatment and was not in the best physical health for walking. On July 2, while everyone in our group walked to Apparition Hill, she stayed at the hotel. At 8:00 a.m. she thought that she could walk to the hill in time for Mirjana's apparition. When she got to the village, she thought that she could go no farther, so she returned to the hotel. She sat on the wall next to the house and saw the Miracle of the Sun. She also saw Jesus and Mary come from the sun and stand in front of her. Since returning home she continues to have visions of Jesus and Mary coming to her with many angels accompanying them. She is so grateful for going to Medjugorje and she witnesses her experience to every person she meets. So, if you have never been to Medjugorje, please go! Mary has a special spiritual gift for each person who comes to Medjugorje.
Ringrazio oggi e sempre la Madonna di Medjugorje perché ha salvato me da un tumore maligno e mio figlio da una malattia al cuore che portava alla morte improvvisa. Madre proteggi sempre la mia famiglia. (I thank Madonna of Medjugorje today and always because she saved me from a malignant tumor and my son from a heart disease that would have led to sudden death. Mother always protect my family.)
First, I would like to thank all the people that contributed to this fabulous way to connect to Medjugorje and streaming Live to Apparition Hill, Blue Cross and Cross Mountain. I feel blessed to be able to virtually visit the most peaceful place I ever visited. I was there just a month ago for the 2017 Youth Festival. I brought my 12 years old with me. On August 2nd, I walked up the Hills praying and very concerned as my daughter decided to run away with the crow and at one point, I could not see her. I struggled to pray as I was very concerned for my daughter as she did not have her meds and water. ( It was really hot). I talked with our Holy Mother as any mother would talk with another mother and asked her to protect her. I also was far behind the group and could not get closer to the Blue Cross at the moment of the Apparition. I ended alone at Apparition Hill and exhausted as I have a heart condition and other diseases that prevent me from walking fast enough. As I was talking with our Holy Mother about my life and how much I love her, I felt the presence of many angels and truly felt that an army of Angels were surrounding the City of Medjugorje. I, then smelled for a brief instant, roses. I looked around me and thought that someone, perhaps, left a bouquet of roses somewhere in the area, but if you ever went to the Hill then you would know that there are no roses in the area. I was surrounded heavy stones and some small trees. I then touched the tree leaves and there was no smell coming from it. I then felt that our Holy Mother wanted me to know that although I was far from the group and could not be at the moment of her apparition, she was accompanying me. I felt her motherly love and I was able to contemplate the Blue Cross and image when most of the people were gone. I am so grateful for her blessings and I will be back as soon as I am able to save funds. Medjugorje is a place where my soul felt the peace that only our Lord Jesus and our Holy Mother can give. I feel the need to pray the rosary more than ever because I can see now, how difficult can be the awareness of this Life without God and the sadness of people that are so oblivious to our Mother's message. I received two more beautiful signs of our Lord's presence and our Mother's presence but I will share it when I feel prepare to do so. All I can say is that I have no words that can express how blessed and grateful I am for the Love I received in Medjugorje.
Thank you. Today, I watched the broadcast during Mother Marys' apparition time. I was praying my Rosary of the Unborn with the pilgrims while they prayed the Rosary in Medjugorje. Then, I participated in the beautiful Mass. I was in Medjugorje in September of 2016. I felt like I was there again! Such a blessing that you are live streaming these beautiful events. Thank you so much! Mother Mary please assist me in accumulating the funds to return to Medjugorje so that I can give you Thanksgiving for ALL the blessings you have given me since my journey in 2016. Dear Mother I pray!! I will be on my knees again tomorrow when this live broadcast occurs again. I cannot express how thankful I am! Kris Ohio
In a short time, the Holy Spirit has opened up my mind to understanding the reason for Our Lady's coming to us through your reflections. Miracles are happening within me, my family and friends!
Thank you MaryTV crew - you are remembered daily in my prayers.
Belinda Pires - Calgary, AB, Canada
Just wanted to take a quick opportunity to give thanks to Our Lady of Medjugore for the daily reflection A Moment With Mary on Mary TV. So often I am finding myself these days so overtaken by the happenings in my life on a daily basis that I just do not have the time to spend with Our Lady as I know I should, because of this A Moment With Mary is a Godsend for me. Know matter how busy my day gets I always have that special time with Our Lady and her messages. Her messages for me are truly a lifeline as I travel this path that I now find myself on. I look forward to each Moment each day that give me if but a quick opportunity to lay down my cross and surround myself with the love of my Mother Mary. Again, I am so thankful and am truly blessed by my daily Moment With Mary. God bless you all always!! Our Lady of Medjugore, Pray for us!!
We are grateful to God and Our Lady for this gift.
I read a testimony asking how to get medjugorje rosary beads. You can go to this website http://medjugorje.org/donations.htm and donate $50 and they will send you Medjugorje Rosary blessed by Mother Mary during apparition. I don't know if they ship outside the us. You can contact them and ask,
I Thank you for the prayers Cathy and Denis i regularly watch Marytv even though i work from home i still manage to get time for prayer i want to share with you all i got some rosary beads a couple of years ago from a friend who visited Medjugorje and they had been blessed and i took them everywhere with me in my pocket but last Xmas my 16 year old daughter took ill and was hospitalised and my daughter was at deaths door grey pallor skin and the hospital said it was a viral infection but she already has health problems my daughter and i prayed the rosary together in the car going to the hospital and from then on my daughter has remarkably improved as she couldnt even walk properly i was beside myself in despair we are going to visit Hollywell next week to thank God for her recovery as Hollywell is a Catholic Shrine in Wales Uk but the sad thing is my rosary beads from Medjugorje broke last month and then they got lost outside i am trying to search online for a new rosary beads from Medjugorje if anyone knows where i can get some Thanks
I am so deeply grateful for the ability to post prayer requests... it's as though Our Lady is forming a little community of warriors, able to call on one another in our own battles. Instead of becoming depressed or discouraged as I have in the past, I go to view prayer requests and begin interceeding for the needs.... online shopping has all but stopped and praying has become my work. I am so deeply grateful and hope one day, I am able to visit the spiritual center of the world: to be anywhere She, His Mother is!
I love Mary TV! It is encouraging to me and my family. I have two children, girls and their birthdates are the 2nd and the 25th. I think this is beautiful! I pointed out to them how special their birthday dates are!
And my cousin says she is still doing very well after my return to Norway, thanks to Our Mother Mary and the power of prayer!
Praise be to God and to Mary for answering my prayers for my uncle! I submitted an initial prayer request for my uncle back in January 2017. His stage 4 cancer had come back and the tumors were spreading really quickly in his neck. The doctors weren't even sure that he could do chemo, but his only hope was to do chemo so the tumors shrank enough so they could operate and remove them. The prayers from the MaryTv family worked, and he received news that they could proceed with the chemo. The chemo was effective, and they were able to proceed with the surgery. Then, last week, it was time for the major 8 hour surgery of removing the tumors and reconstructing his jaw and throat. He had a high risk of losing the ability to speak. I submitted another prayer request to our group to pray that he would have a successful surgery. Well, Jesus and Mary heard our prayers and answered them!! His surgery ended up only being 4 hours, even though they did everything they planned to do, and today he got the results of the biopsy and all of the aggressive tumors are benign. It's truly a miracle! Praise and thanks be to God, and thank you to our prayer group for praying for my uncle!! God is good!! My uncle is having a good recovery and is feeling so elated about the news that he's "Closer to free" which is the slogan of being cancer free that his hospital uses!!
We are blessed to have Mary as Mother! we are blessed to know we have her intersession, before God. When ever we pray the "Rosary" we are calling to our mother, a mother who wants to be just that to you, to the world. I can not express to you the "Power" of the Holy Rosary, it is your telephone to heaven. It is the way to touch the very heart of God...
Thanks to Cathy & Denis Nolan & praying the Rosary with them since 2014, I came to know Medjugorje. Wished & prayed to go there some day..A big surprise my aunt in London told me there was a group going from there, so I took my S I L too & went to London & went to Medjugorje for the 36th Anniversary..I have problem legs but managed to go up Apparition Hill..Was up on the hill in time for the apparition.an Incredible moment..Since this time my son who has been out of work for years received one..I never saw the spinning sun, but I am sure I saw Christ's face on the breast area on the cross where the beautiful red candles are lit. It was as if Christ was watching us..My S I L saw the same..Thank you Lord..Thou has drawn me closer to You..I had a Blessed pilgrimage..Thanks be to Our Dearest Mother for inviting me over to that Most Miraculous & Peaceful spot on the planet in order to show me a little piece of Paradise..<3
Just a quick testimonial as to how very blessed I have been from the 36th Anniversary Novena to celebrate Our Lady's coming to Medjugore. Myself and my family have received many graces while going through this Novena with Cathy's A Moment With Mary and with the Parish climb of Apparition Hill. I must admit I now find that Our Lady's messages and the Rosary are a lifeline for me! I am so thankful for her coming! Thank you Mother and God bless all.
Our Lady of Medjugore, Pray for us!
After many years of getting to know my Blessed Mother, she beckoned me to come closer to her. I had made some wonderful friends through a retreat called Christ Renews His Parish (CRHP), and one of them asked me if I wanted to go to Medjugorje with her. I knew I couldn't afford it and so I was very sad to tell her "no". The person organizing the trip called me twice to tell me that when she prayed the rosary, my name kept coming to her mind. "Are you sure you can't come? Because I'm pretty sure you're supposed to go. Pray about it." she asked. A month later my mother-in-law died and left Jack and me some money. I had the traveling image of Our Lady of Guadalupe in my home at that time. I remember waking up very early the next morning after my mother-in-law passed away, realizing that now I could afford to go to Medjugorje! I went into the living room to pray the rosary in front of Our Lady. While I was on my knees, many thoughts rushed into my head. There I was, in front of the image of Our Blessed Mother, praying the rosary with my own mother's rosary, and realizing that my mother-in-law's final gift to me was a trip to see Our Lady of Medjugorje! Then it dawned on me that I would be in Medjugorje for Mother's Day!! I felt loved by all my mothers at once!
I am so grateful for Our Lady's gift of MaryTV to the world. And, especially to me! Praying with you all gives me the grace to persevere with faith and hope and trust. You are a signpost in these treacherous times of the faithfulness of God's Presence. You are also an instruction manual of trust and joy in the Lord Jesus Christ. And, you are a cracked vessel of the Holy Spirit (smile) which allows the Spirit to embrace all of us AS WE ARE...but one that calls us to be better children of Gospa!!! You are my family and my Christian community! I am being healed through the daily prayer of anxiety and depression. I have not had a panic attack since praying with you all. Jesus, I trust in you, you do take care of everything. Thank you for being a beautiful instrument of Our Lady!
I took my computer with me when I visited my mother so she could pray the rosary with us. She is a devout woman, dedicated to the Blessed Mother. She and her sister saw the "sign in the sky" of Fatima in their backyard when young. They were too young to realize what was happening but when they pointed out the "bird" in the sky with colors, my grandmother dropped to her knees and exclaimed, "That is the Holy Spirit." They got on their knees along side her. It was not until my mother was in college doing a research paper on the apparitions of Our Lady that she discovered the apparitions of Fatima. While she reading for her research paper, she realized that the "bird" in the sky she had seen was in fact the sign Our Lady promised that occurred just prior to World War II.
My mother's faithfulness and intercession to Our Lady has saved my life. Her response to our problems and struggles has always been, "Bring it to Our Lady" or "Go sit in front of the Tabernacle. Talk to Jesus. He will take care of everything." Jesus and Mary have been the center of her life and the shelter for us, her children.
She loved praying with Cathy and Denis. She has no doubt that Our Lady has been appearing in Medjugorje all these years. When I told her Pope Francis is not sure about Medjugorje, she just smiled and said, "Well, he has some things to learn yet."
Thank you, Denis and Cathy, for your faithfulness and devotion to Our Lady and to us, your family.
Hi All,
Hi,
I was suffering from post partum depression after the delivery of my first baby. I was working as a Computer Engineer in a big financial firm. Once my maternity leave was over, I had to get back to work and that's when ppd kicked off. I thought of resigning and even the Dr recommended it. But some inner voice kept me to keep on working. During that times, in office I wont be able to focus and all these bad thoughts would creep in. At times, I was thinking of committing suicide. That's when I heard about Medjugorye and Mary TV after researching online. Everyday at office I would open up Mary Tv website and listen to either one of the apparitions or the online Rosary. Then I will get the strength back and I would be able to focus on and finish my work. I did 2 projects like this while I had ppd and for both projects, I would do the work while listening to Mary tv. Believe it or not, that was the most successful projects the company had and I got awards and accolades for both of them. I still could not believe how I have completed those projects. But with the courage and strength and motivation I got from listening to Mary Tv, I was able to successfully finish 2 complex project while I was suffering with post partum depression.
Thank you Mary Tv for all the work you have been doing and thank you so much for broadcasting all the apparitions and prayers. This is a true blessing.
Thanks
Annie
This morning I went shopping at an outlet mall and was buying some things at a women's clothing store. I told the clerk that I was getting some clothes that would wash nicely for my trip to Medjugorje in Bosnia Hercegovina, which she had never heard. I told her about being in Medjugorje seven times and that the Blessed Mother is appearing there. She asked me if I would pray for her daughter, Hannah, who has sever mental problems. I had some blessed medals from Medjugorje that I agave the lady, Leslie, one for her and one for her daughter. She gave me a hug and started crying telling me that there was a glow about me that she had never experienced before. I told her that I would pray for her and her daughter and I gave her the Marytv.tv web site so that she can experience Medjugorje for herself.
I am in a Marian prayer group here at the Kenyan capital Nairobi. on the Centenary of our Ladys apparitions at Fatima, our group went to Subukia Shrine also in Kenya also known as the village of Mary. We were at the Marian well where faithfuls fetch water that has healing powers when we started singing for Mama and the sun started dancing and the others said they could see the virgin Mary dressed in Blue inside the sun. i couldnt see Her myself except the blue colours coming from the pulsating sun. i decided to photograph the sun and thats when i captured these images. Kindly i need someone to correctly interpret them for me
Hello Cathy, I'm Testimonial of medjugorje was when I was down at the risen Jesus's I'd not long arrived in medjugorje it was in the afternoon and after my dinner our group went done and I seen the sun spinning and it didn't hurt my eyes it was so beautiful, the peace I can not explain it is not of this world so so amazing I live medjugorje and hoping to be going back this September our blessed mother is truly there in medjugorje thank you god bless from Helen, Ireland.
I prayed one Rosary with Our Lady with MaryTV and the Our Lady Queen of Peace joined us in the boat and the Truth of God in our hearts and Jesus is bringing us together to love one another and not to fight. My husband and I can at times although we have a silent miracle and witness together in our home quietly or sometimes noise does happen. We try to be silent and listen to the spirit and God is granting us grace today great miracles and hope in my family today. Hope to soon travel on pilgrimage to Medjugorje. God willing. Thanks Denis and Cathy Nolan. God bless you and the MaryTV station.
Thank you Denis and Cathy for all the work you do with MaryTV. God works in mysterious ways. Very seldom is it that I read the testimonies on your page. However a couple of weeks ago I happened to focus on a particular testimony and after reading it through it was such a surprise to see Fr Sean Kelly's signature. This was so amazing as two years ago when we (from New Zealand) joined up with a pilgrim tour from Dublin, Fr Sean was one of the leaders of the group and his support and encouragement was something to be remembered. For some time I have prayed for strength to overcome my in built fears and lack of confidence so as to be able to partake in liturgical roles and speak to a group larger than two or three. Without such fears and inhibitions I could share with others some of the small and not so small miracles I have experienced throughout my life. When I read that Fr Sean had also expressed such fears which once prevented him from totally giving I fell compelled to contact him and ask for his prayers for my intentions. Thank you and God Bless You Fr Sean, Denis and Cathy. And thank you Jesus for the love you bring to our world when we 'seek, ask and knock'.
Son of God Eternal Son thank You for all the things You have Done unto this moment as I write
Come Holy Spirit Bind my Hands that I do no evil. Bind my Ears and Cover them that I hear No Evil.. Bind my Eyes and Cover them That I
Come Holy Spirit Bind my Hands that I do no evil. Bind my Ears and Cover them that I hear No Evil.. Bind my Eyes and Cover them That I see No Evil. Bind the Every Breath That I take Oh ! Holy Spirit so that No Evil enters therein. Bind my tongue oh! Holy Spirit take Hold of my Tongue so that I speak no Evil. Bind my Thought, may they be Held in Captivity to Christ. Bind and Sanctify my Heart so that You may Dwell therein which is Your Own Very Temple of Yours ....Amen
My friend had a total mastectomy to her left breast on March 8th, 2017 after being diagnosed with cancer. She had 2 sisters who died because of cancer - origin was also from the breast. My friend said that she has survived what her sisters didn't. My friend is at the same age as of when her sisters died. Overall, she is doing well. She was suppose to have chemo but the results came back with the good news that this treatment is not needed - praise God! There is a possibility for a mastectomy to her other breast, but we will see...miracles do happen. Thank you for helping her in a time of need, for her physical and mental health...please continue to protect her...I love her and I want the best for her. We celebrated her 60th birthday on April 24th...this celebration had a whole new meaning.
Thank you
God works in wonderful ways. One day when I was dropping my children off at their primary school, I happened to meet a man named Jose Camara who was visiting his daughter and grandchildren from Portugal. he visited London for a week or two each year and we became friends. It turned out that he had been donating statues of Our Lady of Fatima for many years. When he discovered that I was an author, he asked me to write a book about Fatima, which I did - Fatima 2017. Jose has donated over a thousand statues worldwide and I'm trying to raise awareness of Our Lady's message through my book.
...more
Thanks Mary TV, Denis and Cathy and especially Our Lady of Peace Medjugorje.
Yours in Christ
Warwick
MY VOCATION STORY
MY VOCATION STORY
As a child I was introduced to Christ not just in the formal way of prayer but also by the living faith of my parents as witnessed in their everyday lives. My earliest childhood memories are probably similar to those of most children raised in the 60s in an Irish Catholic family. The family rosary was an integral part of the evening ritual immediately after tea. Chairs drawn to centre of floor, everyone kneeling down, and beads in hands, the rosary was recited. It was said every day without fail, complete with all the trimmings and with the image of ‘The Sacred Heart’ watching over proceedings, red lamp aglow from its prominent position over the open fireplace. The love of Christ was very much alive and present in our home in the way our parents loved us and instilled in us the values of Christ’s sense of compassion, forgiveness, honesty, and respect.
Even though my father, John, died at the young age of forty eight, my mother, Rose Anne, despite being devastated and broken-hearted managed to cope with rearing three children and working in Ballinamore Textiles factory only by the strength of her faith and her firm belief that God would ‘get her through’ the bad times. It was impossible for me, then, to grow up without a strong sense of Christ being at work in the ups and downs, the trials and tribulations as well as the joys and
successes in my life. It is of course when I reflect on the various milestones in my life that I can appreciate just how active God’s Spirit was at work in my life’s journey.
I remember learning in Secondary school that a vocation is ‘a manifestation of the will of God’. What we weren’t told was how long it would take for Gods will to actual manifest itself! I suppose when I look back on my teenage years I always had an interest in the religious life. This interest would never be consistent however; it was either very strong or almost non-existent. It depended on events and people that always put my focus back on the priesthood. In retrospect I suppose I was very naive in that I was half expecting God to give me a call, if not in a clap of thunder, the least he could afford me was a gentle whisper. Well he did call but not in the way I expected.
Again in hindsight, he called me so often; he must have been hoarse trying to get my attention. I now know that he chose the time for me to be ready, time when I would overcome low-self esteem and gain some confidence to be able to say yes to him and start the journey to religious life. From the early 90’s a series
of events happened that made the call very loud and clear. In 1994 a group of people from Belfast were undertaking a peace walk from Armagh to Knock in Co Mayo over a period of five days. On their second day they walked 36 miles from Clones in Co. Monaghan to Ballinamore (my home town) where they had Mass in the Church and stayed with local people that night. The Mass was celebrated in a way I had never experienced before. The music, singing and praying was such that the sheer sense of joy was so tangible, one could almost touch it. The Spirit was vey present and active in the Church and in the people that night.
I gave one of the walker’s accommodation in my house that night and had a long conversation with him about life in Northern Ireland and what it meant to actually live in the midst of the troubles. I discovered that all the walkers had one thing in common. They were all members of the Cursillo movement. The Cursillo Movement was founded in Majorca in 1946 by a man named Eduardo Bonnin who died in January of this year. Cursillo de Christiad, which means ‘a short course in Christianity defines itself as a movement of apostolic action. Its objective is to create Christian groups that work together to become catalysts for community evangelization. The Cursillo movement believes that it is the testimony of these groups and of the cusillistas i.e. those who partake in Cursillo weekends themselves, which will Christianise communities.
As a result of my conversation I was invited to partake in a Cursillo weekend. I participated in the weekend in Belfast the following September and have worked on numerous Cursillo weekends since then to the present in Belfast, Derry, and Dublin. The structure of the Cursillo is that it runs from a Thursday evening to Sunday Afternoon. A series of talks are given by laypeople on the basics of what it is to be a Catholic. The three days are said to be three encounters. Friday is encounter with oneself, Saturday is encounter with Christ and finally the Sunday is an encounter with the greater Christian community. The format is such that you come away from the weekend feeling that you have indeed felt the total self-giving love of Jesus in a very physical way. This very real encounter with Christ was the beginning of a new found confidence and self belief that maybe I could indeed have a vocation and have the ability to proceed in studying for the priesthood but I still wanted to ‘hear’ the call.
Because I had made so many friends through being involved in Cursillo mostly from Belfast, I decided to have my 40th birthday celebrations comprising firstly a Mass followed by a party in west Belfast. This occurred in April of 2000 and it turned out to be a wonderful night with family and friends. At the end of the night I was presented with a present of a paid trip to Medjugorje in Bosnia where Our Lady was reportedly appearing to six visionaries since 1984. I went to Medjugorje in May 2001 with the full intentions of praying for guidance and discernment with regard to having a vocation and the ability to pursue it if indeed I had one.
On the second day of my pilgrimage I went to the 10am Mass in English in the Church of St James in the small rural village in the valley between the hills. The main concelebrant was an Irish Priest from Cork but who was living and working in Fall River in the State of Massachusetts in America. Fr Edward A. Murphy spoke during his homily about his own vocation and how he had failed his exams in the seminary he was attending in America and was subsequently asked to leave. Feeling devastated he himself went on pilgrimage to Medjugorje to pray for guidance. He said that he felt a strong sense of being told by Our Lady to try again. On returning to the States he did apply and entered a different seminary and consequently achieved his degree in Theology and Philosophy without any great difficulty. The difference he said was that in the second seminary the rosary was recited every evening in addition to the Divine Office.
Despite the fact that the congregation in St James’ Church was full to capacity on that specific day, I felt that there was no one else present and that Fr Murphy was talking directly to me. It was as if Christ Himself was speaking to me through this priest reassuring me in all my uncertainties and fears. I made a point of talking to Fr Murphy after the Mass and he too reassured me that once I made the decision to say yes to Gods call, I would lose whatever fears and doubts existed and would overcome any obstacles that I felt were stopping me in saying a profound ‘yes’. I went home from that pilgrimage feeling very secure in the knowledge that I had indeed heard the call very loud and clear.
On returning home I contacted the vocations director of the Irish Capuchin Franciscans which set in motion a process of discernment and assessments which lasted over a period of twelve months. Having passed the various psychological and psychiatric assessments all that remained was an interview to gain admittance to All Hallows College to begin studies in theology and philosophy. On completion of that interview in the College’s coffee Dock, I was invited to have a tour of the rest of the college. As I looked around the coffee dock I noticed two men sitting at a table in the opposite corner of the room. On closer inspection I was shocked and surprised to see that one of the men seated was Fr Edward A. Murphy who had just one year previously given me the confidence to begin the course of action in which I was now engaged. Fr Murphy was there for the annual ‘Intercession for Priests’. This encounter was such a positive confirmation that Christ was directing the events in my life and that I had no need to fear the future. This was another Christ centred moment on my vocation journey.
I joined the Capuchin Franciscans in 2002 as a postulant which was also my first year in All Hallows. This was a huge transition for me in many respects, moving to Dublin, living in community, and returning to education after almost 22 years. After a few shaky months I settled in to this new life mainly due to the friends and support I received in All Hallows and some very close friends and family at home. After that I had to take two years out from college as part of my novitiate and post novitiate programme to gain a better insight into living as a Capuchin Friar and explore various pastoral roles which for me was working for one year in Belfast. The highlight of that year 2005 was as a counsellor with the ‘Ulster Project’ bringing twelve teenagers, six Catholic and six Protestant to Ohio in America for the month of July.
For someone reading or hearing my story for the first time it would be easy to say that all these events when I felt Christ very close were just coincidental. And were it not for my parents who were truly my first and best teachers in the ways of faith, I would probably have said the same. But having had a good grounding in a Catholic upbringing and finally having access to a good Spiritual Director with whom I felt comfortable and open, I was able to reflect and realise that these were in fact God incidents. These were indeed moments of grace when Christ was truly present in a very tangible and heartfelt way. I was fortunate not just in experiencing these occasions but in being able to explore them more deeply and definitely in conversation with a qualified and understanding spiritual director.
As a result of having sessions in spiritual direction I can honestly say that I have been helped in my own restlessness. Along my life’s journey I have experienced many mixed emotions of joy and sorrow, fear and love, anger and peace, success and disappointment, and have often wondered where I was being led. Through the conversations and the silences with my spiritual director I have been able to explore and reflect where God was in all those events in my life I mentioned earlier. Now, it is not a question for me of is God present in my life but rather where is God leading me in this or that situation. The more one is open to see God in every life experience, the more one feels in contact with the divine that all- encompasses us.
Today, I am working as Novice Director in our Kilkenny Friary as well as been Provincial Vicar for the Irish Province of the Capuchin Franciscans. A Priest is never a priest on his own. He is chosen from a family and a community. I have been blessed to have been chosen from a wonderful, encouraging and loving family and a very supportive community. I can honestly say I have never been happier and I want to say a sincere thank you to my family, and all my friends who have supported and encouraged so much me over the last seven years.
Pace e bene,
Br Seán Kelly, OFM,Cap.
I live in an apt. My common-wall neighbor is a disturbed young woman. This afternoon (5:15 pm Divine Mercy Sunday), irrational screaming broke out again (I had no idea if she was on the phone or fighting w/ her mother, who lives w/ her). I simply wanted peace in my own soul, without having to leave the apt I pay dearly for ... and ... I needed to say a Rosary today, anyway. AS SOON AS DENNIS STARTED TALKING, THINGS QUIETED - AND WHEN HE TALKED ABOUT MOTHER MARY CRUSHING THE HEAD OF SATAN, IT IS SO SILENT, YOU WOULD THINK THAT PLACE IS EMPTY! PRAISE GOD!!!
IN MEDUGORJE ON 12/24/91 VIEWED FROM THE BACK OF ST. JAMES CHURCH ( OUTSIDE). I SAW THE A FIGURE DRESSED IN GOLD JEWELS ON CROSS MOUNTAIN. IT GLOWED AND SPARKLED. A WOMAN POINTED THIS OUT TO ME AND SHE SAID IT IS OUR LADY.
Please don’t stop what you are doing. It’s helping people all over the world!
May God continue to richly bless you!
You and your family are Mary's shepherds for the rest of us! Today we celebrate St. Josephs Day at our school. The table is set up with the linens my grandparents have from Italy, I will send you a picture during your rosary today.
Peace
There is no money that could possibly pay back Mary’s TV enhancement of our spiritual lives. Its actually priceless. God Bless You & Denis.
Praise be to Jesus, Mary, Joseph and all the saints for delivering a very positive outcome to a difficult court case. Thanks to all here who prayed for my intentions. I will be forever grateful. Mary Immaculate, Queen of the Universe triumph and reign. Jesus I trust in you! Always remember the greatest power on earth is prayer.
My adult daughter was living with us, searching for a job. She had sent out her resumes all over the country and beyond; with no success. We decided to pray a Rosary Novena to Our Lady asking for her intervention. This was in late August of 2016. On September 8, the day the Church celebrates Our Lady's birthday, an offer came in from the Catholic University in Washington, DC. My daughter accepted and began her new career at the University in October of last year. Thank you, dear Mother!
Ave Maria !!!
Kellie ( 15 yr.old with Downs Syndrome ) has a job, the manager of The Ice Cream Parlor at Fr.Lopez High School..
We know it is divine intervention that has made Kellie's education and employment possible at the Catholic High School. We have prayed everyday for years and give all
We know it is divine intervention that has made Kellie's education and employment possible at the Catholic High School. We have prayed everyday for years and give all our intentions to Our Lady with Marytv
Kellie prayed everyday to go to Fr.Lopez, to get a job , go to college, and to get an apartment . So far 2 of her prayers have come true. Kellie's siblings all 7 of them attended Catholic High School, so Kellie wanted to also. And she did !
Besides the many obstacles, Kellie is the 1st Down Syndrome student to attend Fr.Lopez . She attends classes and now is the manager of her own Ice Cream Parlor.
She is saving her money and praying to go to college and get her own apartment.
Our Lady hears and answers in her own time...
Keep up the daily rosary and never give up asking for Our Lady's help .
Peace in your heart and peace in your homes!!
Praise Jesus !!!!!!
Diana
John 7:16 "It comes from the one who sent me."
...more
Meanwhile, The Lord had plans for a man, Jim on our pilgrimage also. Jim lost his Mother Avis in July of 2010. He had an old school friend come to his Mothers wake. She told him about a trip she was going on to Medjugorje. She said there was an opening for more pilgrims. She thought maybe he would like to come. After thinking about it and a bit of encouraging from his sister, he decided to go.
On about the third day. Our group, with a tour guide, climbed Cross Mountain. What a wonderful experience this was. We did stations of the cross on the way up. There were people praying in groups in all different languages. Everyone was very respectful of not interrupting any other groups. As we journeyed up the Mountain, a sense of peace came over me. Still grieving the loss of my husband, I planned on doing a little journaling when I got to the top of the mountain. A friend from work who had been to Medjugorje ten years earlier recommended, I take something of Johns with me and to just let go. So that's what I planned. As our group reached the top of the Mountain, I looked for a place to sit down in private. I found a spot and proceeded to get out my notebook and pen out of my backpack when a man from our group came and asked me If he could take my picture. I said he could and then we proceeded to talk. I unloaded my story on him like I had never done. He listened and told me he was a retired police officer from Kalamazoo MI. He was on the pilgrimage because a women from our group went to his Moms wake. This was very unusual for him to go on a trip like this also.
After this , we became buddies. We enjoyed each other's company. After we got back home we stayed in contact and began to date. We lived about a 7 hour drive from one another.
A year and a half later he proposed at a place called "Cross in the woods" in Indian River MI.
We were married on March 3rd 2012. A priest that was with us when we met in Medjugorje married us. We prayed the Rosary at the beginning of our ceremony. The Gospal reading for that week was the transfiguration. Father Robb gave a beautiful homily about the fact that he thought it was fitting that the reading for our wedding was the transfiguration, because we met on a mountain and was transformed by the grace of God. It was a beautiful ceremony. After the wedding we all went to have dinner . It wasn't until then Father Robb put something together he hadnt before that moment. The three deciples Jesus brought up on the mountain for the transfiguration were James, Peter and John. My new husbands name is James Peter and my deceased husbands name was John.
We thank God and Our Lady of Medjugorje for the grace he has given to us.
Our love for The Lord has transformed our lives. We are grateful, humbled and blessed.
...more
My whole life is a fruit of Međjugorje..I met my husband there in 2010 and I received a beautiful prayer into my heart on the plane on the way home from Medjugorje to celebrate a ten year anniversary trip with the group pure in heart.
The prayer was a simple & beautiful prayer...to pray for love to conquer in the hearts of everyone in the world for Jesus, but i also got the gift of certainty that i was to marry the beautiful Paddy who I had met in Međj 5 months earlier.
We married on 11.11.11 and have 3 little girls..Ailbhe (pronounced Alva) 4 and half,
Róisín (3 and half)and Elizabeth19 months.
They sing the Ave Maria with Denis everyday as they're colouring and playing and the baby even sang it today at the start! They ask me to put on Cathy and Denis if you're not on and we absolutely loveee the daily rosary and fruit of Međjugorje shows.
I'm a secondary school teacher(high school) but I'm at home on career break with our girlies thank God and Mary tv is a gift to me being at home with the little ones..Thank you to all of you who work hard to stream Mary tv and put all the programmes together.
Love and prayers to you both...you're a great team and couple. Cathy we love your insights and reflections. I know what tonnes of equipment feels like😉 all the kids stuff and baby stuff! Hope the tree cutting helps you all to see the games 😂
Much love
In January of 2016 my family and I experienced a life shattering event involving Christian our adult autistic son. Words can in no way describe the amount of pain, despair, and desperation we felt as this tragedy unfolded in our lives. Never before in my 57 years of living have i felt the amount of truly excruciating sadness i felt at this time. I truly thought life might be over for me, as this just may be more pain than i was able to bare. It was at this time, the lowest point of my life, where it appeared i might be losing everything i held dear that somehow and someway God in his infinite mercy brought me to Mary TV and in turn to Our Lady of Medjugorje and her messages. How i found you i truly dont know other than God brought me to you. As i began to watch Mary TV on a daily basis either on my computer or now on the Mary TV App i slowly began a now 15 month journey wich i believe may have literally saved my life. Up till this moment in time while i was aware of the Holy Rosary and the Divine Mercy Chaplet i prayed them sporadically at best. Well, for the last 15 months i have prayed them both daily with you on Mary TV and miracles began to happen in my life and the life of my family. 15 months ago my marriage had been shattered and today my marriage is being healed. 15 months ago it appeared possibly my precious son Christian could be looking at a number of years in prison and i must admit was a thought i truly could not bare. Today my precious son Christian is in a facility where he is receiving excellent mental health treatment and is improving daily. Just two days ago i sat in a courtroom with my son Rosary in hand and witnessed a judge speak of my son with such mercy and compassion that still two days later i am still trying to comprehend it and take it all in. My son will not go to jail, my son will not go to prison, but my son will continue to get excellent mental health care. It appears he will now be home in a matter of weeks and not years. As Denis often says "Praise Jesus!" My son is now attending the Catholic Services at his mental health care facility and is closer to God than he has ever been before. Christian tells me now almost daily "Well Dad, I'm a Catholic now and God has forgiven me." Now for your average person to make this verbal statement to his father this would be of course a wonderful blessing, but Denis and Cathy for a autistic individual such as my son it is truly a miracle! I could go on and on as to the graces and the healing my family and i have experienced and are experiencing as we continue on this path we are on. While it may be true we still have a long long way to go we now know that we have the strength, the faith, and the hope to pick up our cross and move ahead with God, with Jesus, with Our Lady and with Mary TV.
I know this note was rather lengthy but i just felt that at this time when some are questioning Medjugorje and Our Lady i needed to share my story with you and hope that in some small way express my gratitude that when i needed help the most God in his infinite mercy placed Mary TV in my path and started the process of healing and perhaps literally saving my life.
May God bless you always and the entire team at Mary TV. And let me close by saying i am forever grateful.
I hope you have a Blessed & Peaceful Christmas and a Safe New Year!
May God pour His Blessings, Love, Grace & Peace down upon you both, your family and Mary TV!
In Great Gratitude and Love for your ministry,
...more
I am the only Christian among the family and very new to this place, so I sometimes feel difficulty, sadness and loneliness.
But I really tell you that Mary TV is so powerful and huge help and encouragement for me NOW!!God is working in me and strengthening me through [you] MARY TV. Praise our Lord!!!
I now try to watch and pray in your Daily Rosary program very early in the morning before my day starts. Because I get so much strength and joy from it! through Mary TV, I always feel God and get filled with the Holy Spirit. When your music starts, my heart and soul is lifted up!! Thank you indeed!
Glory to Jesus!! Thanks to our Holy Mother!!
Keiko Yoshida
Japan
PS. And of course, you can talk about me and use and mention my real name, Keiko or Keiko Yoshida. That's perfectly fine! No problem at all!!
I am one of those who are listening to and getting strength from Mary TV! I can't express myself in words, or in English well, but I just want to say that I feel a sort of same spiritual line or direction with you, so I am listening to you, Denis and Cathy, in perfect peace, ALWAYS! It is a wonder and I thank God for having led me to you, Mary TV, in this vast digital sea! Thank you, Gospa, my eternal Mother!
May God bless you and Mary TV!
Again I thank you very much for praying with me, for me and having me as your shipmate!!
I have you and Cathy to thank for this as well Denis. I can only imagine how many people you two have lifted up into the arms of our precious Mother Mary.
Thank you for everything,
